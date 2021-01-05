Horoscopes for Jan. 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put in a gallant and steadfast effort and the rewards might be amazing. You could be most comfortable when mingling with like-minded people who share the same business policies or promote popular causes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Exuberance can be admirable as long as you remain grounded. Some people might think you’re too willing to experiment or worry that you may upset the status quo. Your ideas should be accepted when you strive to be realistic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Everything may unfold to your advantage if you continue to have faith that things will work out for the best. Seek guidance from loved ones if your love life seems stagnant. Inspiration may be found in your work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Love and logic can work together. You and your partner could be positioned to make intelligent decisions about ways to handle joint funds, investments and debts. Now is a good time to be efficient, prepared and organized.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in your work ethic and ability to carry on with ambitious projects. This is an excellent time to pull the pieces together and work diligently to produce results. Embrace original ideas.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’re mentally primed to discover creative solutions and achieve success. Once you have embarked upon a road, you’re likely to continue until you reach the destination. A chance meeting can open your eyes to key ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An attractive appearance could make all the difference when you are challenged to conquer the competition. If you pull out all the stops to impress everyone with your talents, you’re more likely to win the elusive prize.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You could be happier doing your tasks if there is a congenial partner by your side. But some companions may be more interested in practical considerations and making drastic changes than in romantic candlelight dinners.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you start a new project that revolves around financial success, you might achieve great success. You can make changes that impact your career by being more creative than the rest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your intense passion for personal achievement is coming to a peak soon. Make the most of every minute so that you can see results. You could do your best work while you are driven by an obsessive desire.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pairing up with an inventive person could widen your horizons. You may be exposed to an original way of thinking that revolutionizes your outlook. Embrace goals that propel you further along than you ever imagined.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Whatever you need is likely to appear just in the nick of time, since the world might seem to fall in line with your wishes. If you don’t get what you want, it’s possible that it wasn’t in your best interests.