Horoscopes for Jan. 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Showing your allies that you are worthy of their trust may strengthen your bond and could encourage someone to share their secret fantasies. Your wildest imaginings can provide a source of inspiration to others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When the rug is swept out from under your feet, it’s time to clean the floor. Someone or something may disrupt your daily routine, and the changes may create a brief feeling of insecurity. However, try to take advantage of positive changes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think long and hard before you make a decision and you are more likely to make the right one. This is a good day for research and probing analysis. A loved one or partner might have some imaginative solutions and ideas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You and an ambitious partner could keep the ball rolling because you’re able to communicate about things that most people leave unsaid. Your clever thinking might consist of gathering data no one else could access.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more irons into the fire and they should burn red hot. You could be perceived as the captain of industry who leads others, much to your surprise. You could connect all the dots when it comes to savvy business networking.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Analyze the facts with a microscope. You may get to the bottom of any mystery today if you are diligent. Pay attention to shifting loyalties in the workplace but remain loyal to those who have proved their trustworthiness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Being practical may yield greater rewards than being sociable. Spend more time on your work than on social feeds because lighthearted chitchat could interfere with your schedule. Make a happy home a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might not be comfortable with people who try to forge a friendship when they are merely business contacts. Someone may ask you to attend a group function that could take up too much of your time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You possess the poise and personality to manage minor emergencies or sudden surprises. A friend, partner or co-worker could be more popular than usual, and some of their star quality could rub off on you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may attain all your objectives by being passionate and relentlessly determined to succeed. Make a list of all the pros and cons to have an edge on a competitor. Show someone the benefits of being a winner.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be more savvy than usual about your possessions and finances. You could be willing to embrace a new technique or experiment with the latest technologies. A positive attitude can make the least attractive tasks easier.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Working side by side with congenial people might make your work go more smoothly. You understand your place in the organization and are down to earth about your position. Your steadiness is an asset in any gathering.