Horoscopes for Jan. 3

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Every journey begins with a single step. In the upcoming week, friends or loved ones might distract you or provide an excuse to put off important tasks. You could make headway by focusing on a career opportunity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You and a companion could be working on different goals during the first half of the week. Instead of trying to grab their attention, be mindful. If someone needs to focus, leave them to it until their project is complete.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your command of kind and gentle words to create peace of mind and bring others closer. In the week to come you might arrive at a conclusion about how to enjoy lasting financial prosperity and tranquility.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you initiate a new plan under these stars, you might stay firmly connected to it. Once you get started on something, you should find the ideas and momentum needed to challenge yourself and accomplish a goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Dream big, work hard and you might find that you can accomplish whatever you want in the upcoming week. Although your natural instinct is to be sociable, try to stay focused and follow through on your tasks.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you run into major roadblocks, be strong and don’t give up. Find ways around them. In the week ahead, you could use the same technique to handle everyday problems. Focus on being resourceful and creative.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may have more fun playing king of the mountain than playing kissy face as this week begins. You could be productive and accomplish a great deal, although social activities might prove disappointing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The shortest distance between any two points, even two points of view, is always a straight line. As this week unfolds, you’ll probably have better results if you are straightforward and forthright.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be surprised to be the skilled negotiator at the workplace. Your financial prospects could take a step in the right direction this week as soon as you decide to concentrate on them to the exclusion of all else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The best people to spend time with are those who believe in you. The friends who agree with your decisions and support your ambitions may encourage you. Having support helps you stay on track in the upcoming week.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the week ahead, what you have always wanted could come knocking on your front door. Distance yourself from negativity and remain optimistic because even setbacks might be in your best interests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your upcoming week can bring plenty of satisfaction and contentment. You may hit your stride with a creative project or reach a milestone with your health. You may become more dedicated to attaining your ideals.