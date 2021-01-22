Horoscopes for Jan. 22

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is a good time to give your other talents a chance to shine. You may be more practical than usual and have a firm grasp of successful business strategies. Nevertheless, hold off on launching new enterprises.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t clamor for attention. Being extra visible could highlight areas where your work is incomplete, so wait until you’re fully prepared to step up to the mic. Focus on your loving family and loyal mate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you follow your natural desires and inclinations, your ingenuity should become obvious. Loved ones might be more affectionate than usual, so staying at home together with popcorn and a movie might suit you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reassure yourself. You can feel good about yourself without relying on anyone else’s opinion. At the end of the day, take pride in every job well done, each promise kept and every goal you achieved during the day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Compromise and cooperation are the tools that build the strongest relationships. Pairing up with congenial teammates could make tasks or projects move along more quickly. Remain flexible and accept change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Strive to remain reasonable even if other people seem demanding or unfair. Learn from constructive criticism. Put your ambitions and aspirations aside if you get home and have family to entertain.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you are happy within yourself, you might influence others to be happy as well. Lighthearted jokes and flirtations might not be able to cut through a serious atmosphere. However, an act of generosity or contrition might be appreciated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some people in close connection could seem disruptive or stir up problems that you seem destined to fix. Your soothing, calming demeanor could help stop the spread of unpleasant words and reassure loved ones.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might only hear and see what you want to hear and see. Remain vigilant about complying with the rules and avoid becoming entangled in anything new. You can have plenty of fun with loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remain positive to fight off negativity. It may be time for you to start working behind the scenes to ensure that your job is completed meticulously. You are likely to benefit from being more organized and neater.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take time to discover a wise course of action. When you defend your territory, someone might think that you oppose all change even when that isn’t the case. However, this might not be the right time to make the change.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may be more imaginative than usual today. It may seem that a casual acquaintance has more than business in mind, but it’s better to stick to routines than to risk taking a chance on a new relationship.