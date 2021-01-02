Horoscopes for Jan. 2

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone could throw you a bone or offer some praise if you remain faithful and true blue. Circumstances that are entirely outside your control may dictate how you handle your budget and allocate your resources.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Things may be going too quickly for you to keep up, or a relationship might seem abrasive and irritating. Since you may be out of sorts or easily agitated by outside influences, this could be a good day to study or read.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A bundle of energy needs to plug into an outlet. Find an outlet for your high energy; the normal routine may not be enough to pacify your restlessness. Your partner or loved ones may have plenty of imaginative ideas to keep you happily occupied.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may decide to keep the holiday decorations around for a few more days to keep the holiday spirit alive. You aren’t quite ready to get back to a state of mundane normality. You and a partner can share some fun.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen to the latest news from a variety of sources before you accept one side of a story. Friends may not have all the facts, and some gossip might be inaccurate. It isn’t that the words are erroneous, but the emphasis could be wrong.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be determined to enjoy homegrown harmony within your own four walls. This is a good weekend to do fun, entertaining things with your family. You may have time to pursue a passion.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep a tight rein on your spending. A friend might have something new that looks attractive, but it might not be a good deal for you. You and your romantic partner might be able to escape into a world of your own.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Leopards do not change their spots. You may think you can change someone, but you should accept people as they really are. Apply yourself to achieving your goals and put your social life on the back burner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Clear out the closets or the garage and begin the new year with a clean slate. You and a partner or loved one could work side by side to resolve old issues and put them to rest. Enjoy some shared daydreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The grass isn’t any greener on the other side of the fence. You may be fiercely protective of your possessions but might believe someone else has something better. Enjoy what you have without envy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let your mind wander and you might find some charming ideas. You might be inspired by a friend to make some changes that add a little something different to your home. A loved one may know how to enliven the evening.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The holidays may have come and gone, but there is still cause for joy. You may find something that speaks to your heart or appeals to your senses while shopping. Take a trip with the family or enjoy adventures with a partner.