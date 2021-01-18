Horoscopes for Jan. 18

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen and learn the lesson of patience from your peer group or co-workers. You may be challenged to coexist with people who use radically different techniques. Be patient and you may be able to sidestep any misunderstandings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It may be better to make changes than to make excuses. It may also be better to sit back, observe and remind yourself to respond rather than react. Romantic ardors that may be stirred up should be tamed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The facts could help you bring chaos back into order. A misunderstanding can be swept away when you consider the realities of any given situation. A failure becomes just a lesson if you study it and learn from it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The problems that pop up now could be a sign that you haven’t performed sufficient due diligence. Put a lid on spending and focus on saving for something you really want. If you wait, you might find a better bargain.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To achieve your goals, put forth some honest effort and reap the benefits of your achievements. Learn from mistakes and examine facts closely before proceeding. Careful planning can prevent future problems.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There may be people who don’t deserve your time, energy and attention. Your aim might be to develop new friendships or gain acceptance in a group, but there may be a price of admission. Other people may have their own agendas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may have a chance to improve your most valuable relationship by making some minor but essential changes. If you feel challenged in meeting a deadline or reaching a goal, then consider how to do it differently next time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone you meet might be a live wire. Although you don’t enjoy taking chances, especially with money, you may be amused by someone willing to take risks you might not care to try.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone who seems friendly could have a hidden agenda. Don’t make a promise or a commitment for a few more days. Bypass a potential misunderstanding with a family member that may spell trouble.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your conscience is in the forefront. Watching TV, spending time with friends or engaging in a romantic rendezvous might be enticing, but you might be uncomfortable unless you handle responsibilities and routines first.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Try not to get bogged down by the weight of other people’s opinions. Social interchanges could distract you, but once momentum is built up, it can be difficult for anyone to interfere with your attentiveness to responsibilities.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s no reason to be shy. Be confident and sincere, since your doubts are groundless. If you let yourself fade into the woodwork, people might not understand how kindhearted and worthwhile you are.