Horoscopes for Jan. 10

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your promises and they could keep you safe from disagreements and disputes. In the first half of the week, you may encounter frustrations if you begin something new or lose your desire to make changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You often strive to please and get along with others. As the week unfolds, however, your peacemaking overtures may receive unpredictable responses. Enjoy exploring and learning something new.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on being a friend rather than a foe in the week ahead. Just because you tell them the truth doesn’t mean that everyone will agree. You may be correct but could begin an argument by disagreeing with someone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Some people may think you scatter your energies like buckshot. Find techniques to help you work smarter rather than harder and save yourself numerous steps. You and your partner may unite over a cause in the week ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You might believe in practicing what you preach and decide to support a worthy cause as the week unfolds. Try to help out if a loved one is worn out or overwhelmed by his or her various obligations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Join forces with people who share your interests and hobbies. In the week to come, your wisdom could be highlighted when you engage in group discussions or work-related activities. Avoid disputes with a partner.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The writing on the wall may only be graffiti. Decide whether you should pay attention or clean it off and start anew. Your loyalty to someone might be tested in the week ahead when you hear things you don’t agree with.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The latest news or gossip might keep you on your toes. Conflicting viewpoints might temporarily deter you from a business plan. Assimilate wisdom and sound guidance from a family member in the upcoming week.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your true love might get a chance to show his or her true colors in the upcoming week. Don’t let minor misunderstandings interfere with the basic harmony within a relationship. Show off your smarts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Capitalize on congeniality. Your friendly, outgoing ways can attract a bevy of new friends. Reevaluate your financial situation and find ways to cut costs rather than spending as if tomorrow may never arrive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think about where you want to go. You could chart a path into the unknown and then discover what others may have always known. During the week ahead, you should listen to good advice from friends.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Being in the right implies that someone else must be wrong. Avoid engaging in cross words with a loved one during the initial part of the week. You might earn a bonus or a merit badge for mastering a new skill.