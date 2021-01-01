Horoscopes for Jan. 1

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Create some lasting memories as you enjoy a period of happy rapport with family members. This is a good day to discuss your options as well as your opinions. Plan ahead as you make resolutions for the coming year.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sports and games could dominate the day, or you may be tempted to try your luck with some games of chance. Make a new year’s resolution that could set the stage for trying something new and unusual.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Count your blessings as you line up a list of your best resolutions. First, give thanks for what you already have. Then, use your visionary skills to line up some goals for the new year.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel low in the pecking order if someone is going to great lengths to show that they rule the roost. You can let them have their moment, then later bring things back to a more evenly balanced situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your new year’s resolutions might revolve around your health or your career, but in either case your wishes could be a powerful motivator. Have a good meal, watch a little TV and enjoy being the center of attention.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a new year’s resolution to steer clear of petty squabbles and focus on peace within your relationships. A partner might prove to be more sensible and reliable than you expected. Your year ahead may be magical.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You might feel more inclined to focus your attention on a loved one rather than a new year’s resolution now. Pull out your fabulous ideas about how to enjoy creative activities and more entertaining sidelines.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may build a strong and compelling set of goals with a partner or a loved one and create a joint new year’s resolution. If something you enjoy has true merit, it should stand up to anyone’s scrutiny and criticism.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Write down your inspirational ideas and resolutions, as they may be a valuable reference point in the future. Friends may rely on your generosity and good judgment, so you are the one they might come to for answers.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Invite friends over for a holiday get-together or play some backyard games with your pals. Whether it’s elegant or relaxed, you’ll do it right. You are likely to pursue your resolutions with courage.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Jump for joy as January arrives. You may be blessed with extra energy that can be used in any exuberant enterprise. Visualize how your year can unfold and make wise decisions that will bring contentment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may understand that lasting relationships are built over time while physical attractions fade quickly. You treasure the people who stand by you and may resolve to bring in more people who are loyal and true.