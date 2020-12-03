Horoscopes for Dec. 3

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be able to laugh at yourself. Maintain your sense of humor and sense of proportion whenever your human frailties and individual foibles emerge. Someone who attracts your romantic interest may not be the perfect fit for your affections.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t take action on an imperfect recommendation just to please someone. A friend or co-worker may have good intentions, but you might be better off finding your own solution than heeding advice.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): When you look for the good in everyone, others will likely see the good in you. While some may engage in maneuvers to get the better end of a deal, you understand the power of a win-win compromise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It may be difficult to enjoy a feeling of harmony within the family circle at this time. Seize every opportunity to work closely with someone who demonstrates an intensity of purpose and sets a superlative example.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Unwavering willpower and determination can help you overcome opposition to your plans or interference by well-meaning friends. To become a leader, you must be willing to continue the fight while others run for cover.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put forth a bit more effort in order to eliminate your doubts. Instead of worrying about how to make it all come together, work to develop a plan that will settle your concerns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Even if you are feeling a bit of stage fright before an upcoming meeting or social occasion, you’ve got this. Take a deep breath, center yourself, maybe do some yoga stretches, and adopt the motto “the show must go on.”
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sometimes you may need to play second fiddle, That’s OK as long as there is a real purpose or there are tradeoffs along the way. Don’t let your imagination distract you from attending to needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Try to fend off distractions. You might make a valiant effort to stay focused on achieving something important to your happiness, but someone or something may interfere with your train of thought.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You might prefer to have fun with family and friends, but you could be forced by circumstances to pay more attention to career concerns. It would be advantageous to concentrate on necessities rather than playtime now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on actionable ways to become financially secure. Find simple and wise ways to stick to your budget. A get-rich-quick scheme might not show a profit, but money you save daily will add up over time.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Compassion and empathy for others comes naturally for you. Since you have a soft heart and generous nature, you might choose to spend a few extra dollars to cheer someone up. Act on your impulses without feeling guilt.