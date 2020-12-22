Horoscopes for Dec. 22

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let holiday stress get the better of you. Make time for self-care to stay in balance. You can rest assured that you are loved and admired, but you should still be careful not to thoughtlessly lash out at someone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your backbone straight and your head held high. Some people may criticize your work, but you know you do your best. Your conscientious attitudes will help keep plenty of money in the bank to pay the bills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Beef up security. Consider ways to make your home safer, use good street smarts during holiday activities, update passwords, check your firewall. You’re not in particular danger, but now is the time to put safety first.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): During business hours, focus squarely on doing business. Despite the holiday season, you’ll need to complete all professional tasks and remain serious and discreet. Enjoy seasonal fun when the day is over.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may feel that you’re only included due to your business contacts, but some true friendships are developing. Take time to determine where new people will best fit into your life; not everyone will make the cut.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Manners are a great lubricant to smooth social frictions. This is a day to think before you speak and to be especially considerate and thoughtful in group settings. You can always find something in someone to sincerely compliment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hang out near the mistletoe. Someone who may have been too busy to notice you might decide that this is the time to get more closely acquainted. Be forgiving; don’t take small misunderstandings to heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Candor is important, but it may not always be kind. Find ways to express the truth without being insensitive to others. Spread seasonal cheer by picking up the phone and getting in touch with friends and relatives.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Try not to borrow money, negotiate a raise or discuss the future of a relationship under these stars. You may receive an unwelcome answer from the boss or delay your chances at harmony with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Holiday gatherings and tasks can add additional stress and overwhelm you. Some of your responsibilities might prevent you from enjoying a certain measure of holiday bliss. Remain patient and understanding.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Despite the season, your ambitions may be foremost in your mind. The holidays might require you to be extremely organized to stay on top of your tasks. Get the job done then give yourself permission to relax.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might sparkle in social settings and in the workplace because of your practical ideas. However, people may be mistrustful, so this isn’t a good time to ask for commitment or a promise.