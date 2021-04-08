Horoscopes for April 8

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An inspiring idea can be refreshing and stimulating. Certain actions might be misconstrued, or a sincere explanation could be thought inappropriate, so consider staying silent if love or money is a primary issue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Gather all the facts before you implement innovative techniques. Wait for better timing to revise your schedule or adjust your agenda. Use your people skills to navigate challenging situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Misunderstandings are possible, so it’s a good idea to tread carefully around topics that might be considered sensitive. Discuss the most important matters with your most loyal friends before acting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): It might be tempting to overreact or lose your temper due to a mystery or a misunderstanding. You could feel threatened by someone’s avid interest, but it might only be a bit of self-doubt at work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Working conditions can quickly improve if you can negotiate a better distribution of duties. A friend or partner might be able to offer some inventive ideas that will make everything run more smoothly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s not wise to test the depth of the water by jumping in headfirst. Loved ones might be overly sensitive if you challenge their ideals or actions. Say the right things to reassure them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you rush in to do a job without thinking it through first, you can end up entangled in messy details. Straighten things out by showing your trustworthiness and people will rely on your sincerity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There may be very little opportunity or little time to put your knowledge to use. Someone may become uncomfortable if you ask them personal questions. However, a partner or loved one will likely be glad to take your side.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you turn on the charm, it will be easy to get along with others and do a difficult job. Organize your thoughts so you can present a convincing argument if needed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It may be difficult to make progress if you are faced with talented competition. There may be great pressure on you to perform at your absolute best, so schedule plenty of breaks and get lots of rest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid making crucial financial decisions or major expenditures at this time, and delay the signing of any agreements. Some of your spur-of-the-moment decisions may help you achieve your primary goals but won’t grant all your wishes.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your day may feel like you are playing a game of musical chairs. Someone might urge you to try something that isn’t a fit for your abilities, leaving you feeling out of the loop.