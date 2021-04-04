Horoscopes for April 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Life is good, so enjoy it while you can. Avoid disputes with family members in the week to come and everything else should go your way. Use your people skills to both avoid and handle problems.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may find it challenging to operate on blind faith alone. During the week ahead, you may want to see concrete results. Focus on making your dream of the future a reality despite opposition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You and a partner or loved one can dream about a future that can realistically be attained. Discuss plans in the upcoming week and take the initial steps to make your joint ventures a success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may be willing to sacrifice some things to get something you want, but you could also be tempted to take a shortcut. Be sure to live up to ethical standards in the week to come.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take business and financial ambitions off the back burner and make your move in the upcoming week. There could be a fairy godmother on standby just waiting for an opportunity to help you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may hesitate to begin anything different or unusual in the week ahead, but if you overcome your reservations, you’ll likely be able to make more money. An impulsive decision now could be the right one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t be bashful about sharing your enthusiasm in the week ahead. Listen to excellent advice that helps you improve your life. An off-color joke or rude remark could offend someone’s sensibilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There may be plenty of competition at the workplace or even within your family, which might make you uncomfortable. If you are making money, there’s no reason not to be generous as the week unfolds.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This could be a week when your dreams can come true. You may be swept up in wishful thinking but also see a practical way to have those wishes answered. Focus on expressing your creativity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As this week unfolds, if something doesn’t go your way, try, try again. It may be tempting to lose your temper, but you’ll go further if you remain calm and don’t sweat the small stuff.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Perseverance means going ahead with something, despite failures, until you succeed. Each failure can teach you something important in the week to come. Failing upward is the path to success.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There may be many demands on your budget when you least expect them. Maintain a cool head in the week ahead and remain generous even if someone asks for more than their fair share.