Horoscopes for April 29

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone may ask you some probing questions, so have your boundaries clearly in place. It’s fine to decline to reveal information you’d rather not discuss, and you can say “no” gently.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A déjà vu experience could become a detour and distract you from your regular routines. You could strive to garner attention but overplay your hand by expecting everyone to enjoy being entertained.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It can pay to be generous toward loved ones who are sometimes too kindhearted for their own good. It may be in your best interests to give a co-worker the benefit of the doubt when a mistake occurs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unexpected visit from an old friend might brighten your day. Remain ready for anything, as surprises could be on the agenda. Be prepared to share a meal or a fond memory with someone older or wiser.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may need to rework your schedule to accommodate someone else or something new. It may be best to abandon your rigid preconceptions while exploring uncharted mental locations and personal territories.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An unexpected change of plans could be beneficial. Someone from your past might drop by, and although the situation could be somewhat awkward, you’ll probably be glad that you have a chance to reconnect and reminisce.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Watch the pieces on the board, or you could end up in a stalemate. When you try too hard to please someone, you may not please yourself. Hold off on key decisions, as some situations could change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Instead of trying to impress others, practice giving yourself the validation you deserve. Keep sensitive personal matters to yourself for now and don’t pass along any gossip.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What appears to be an opportunity to make a wise purchase could turn out to be a waste of money. Keep your credit card on ice and avoid making major expenditures until next week.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Permanent fixtures in your life may be ripe for remodeling. You can rearrange the furniture or daily schedules, or tear things down and rebuild them so they are more up to date and functional.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Learn the lesson and move ahead. Be sure to own your piece of the situation. You might get an unenthusiastic response from someone if they feel you aren’t accepting any responsibility.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Adopting a frank and earnest attitude and being entirely truthful is better than evading a question. Refuse to become entangled with a new hookup or a financial deal that must be kept hidden from view.