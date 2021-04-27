Horoscopes for April 27

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Trust in your talents and people will place their trust in you. You might become the world’s best salesperson if you can put a favorable spin on your skills. Concentrate on continuing to honor commitments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Every friendly smile can make a difference. You might be dismayed, however, if you receive a cold shoulder from someone. You can’t assume that absolutely everyone will enjoy your friendly overtures.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your conversations could become fuzzy around the edges. Avoid working on projects that require a great deal of detail. Your mind is probably better-suited for daydreams and imaginative flights of fancy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Overcome shyness and practice the art of approaching people with a smile on your face. If you must pull out the credit card to make a sizable purchase, make sure you’re buying something durable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The results of your efforts can be better than you thought. If you let your imagination run wild and refuse to be bound by limitations, you might be able to turn your mental pictures into something real and worthwhile.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your social life might enjoy a flurry of activity for a few hours while people are intrigued by your friendly attitude. It isn’t a good idea to let a brief time in the spotlight derail previously made plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you are 100 percent committed to a relationship, you can easily overcome small misunderstandings. You may be stimulated and inspired by the sterling example set by a talented person.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pass the test to get to the next step. If your performance has been up to the highest standards, you might begin to receive some workplace notice. However, loved ones may rebel if they are treated unsympathetically.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may not be able to explain what you want and need in words alone. Place emphasis on setting and working toward goals, but you might also have an impact by acting on impulse.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Approach every new person with an open hand, ready for a handshake and a warm smile. You may widen your circle of acquaintances while behind the scenes you are shrinking unneeded expenses.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The state of your home could reflect your state of mind. If your closets are disorganized and your desk is covered in a pile of papers, maybe it’s time to take charge and neaten things.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may go too far by following your intuition, or you might read too much into an agreement. An issue that you thought was resolved harmoniously may turn out to be a misunderstanding.