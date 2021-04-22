Horoscopes for April 22

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re likely to hit the bullseye every time. This is a day when your accuracy can be rewarding. Perhaps you feel more efficient so you have more time to spend with a pleasant companion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone might want to see what you’ll do next. It may feel like all eyes are on you, as if you were strutting down a fashion runway. Your unpredictable reactions may be amusing or fascinating.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You probably have a knack for finding ingenious ways to make people feel comfortable and at home. Your partner or a loved one may be creative but also shows good business sense that helps you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Finesse your finances. You can make better decisions by listening to a savvy partner and applying logic. Study the experts, find a financial guru, or ask a professional for guidance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sometimes you scatter your energies, but today you can funnel them into the main project you are working on. An inability to concentrate on the job at hand is not a problem, so a great deal can be accomplished.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Patience is often rewarded and sometimes offers a timely payoff. You may be pleasantly surprised when an unexpected payment is received or a request you made long ago is finally acknowledged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an eagle eye on your possessions and net worth. Lock your car when you leave it in the parking lot and put a hold on spending. You could regret any careless actions over the next few days.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may struggle at times to keep up with a fast-moving social scene. A partner or loved one might surprise you with unpredictable new ideas for fun activities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may prefer to drift away on flights of fancy, but it might be better to put business before pleasure. Focus on using a levelheaded approach when making decisions that affect your financial security.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your ambitious nature may be stuck on full throttle, but this might not be the right time to make major changes or begin something new. Take time out from your busy schedule to enjoy activities with friends.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sometimes the hardest part isn’t giving up but learning to start over again. You might not want to face the fact that you need to make a change, because then you must begin again from scratch, with new parameters.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are many shades of gray to navigate since some situations are not obviously black and white. It isn’t always possible to locate firm boundaries. Minor misunderstandings could cause small worries.