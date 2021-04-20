Horoscopes for April 20

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Relationships can reach new heights of harmony if you pay attention to the direction the wind is blowing. Your generosity shows when you spend extravagantly to make someone feel cherished and appreciated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone may notice that you go out of your way to be helpful. You could brighten someone’s day with a generous gesture of support. Social activities could put your accomplishments in the spotlight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Succinct communication and thoughtful analysis can clear up potential misunderstandings. Luckily, you have the contact info for just the right people to reach out to now.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Love your work and try to work side by side with people you enjoy and appreciate. It might be easier than usual to discuss your team’s goals and to add some unique, imaginative ideas to every project.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may be faced by two distinct choices. Some favorite people could be unwilling to make major changes and dig their heels in due to fear. Loved ones could be eager to jump in headfirst.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your friendly nature bubbles up at unexpected times and can make it easy to win over friends. More importantly, you’ll likely find it easier than usual to understand and communicate with your loved ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Enjoy sharing the success of a loved one who has struggled to make their dreams come true. Let their accomplishments inspire you to work on manifesting your own vision for your future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): One good deed is better than dozens of good intentions. Someone close could go overboard with imaginative gifts just to please you. Show your intelligence and understanding by welcoming new ideas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When contemplating the intangible, you may see that you need tangible assistance. You may be ready, willing and able to kiss and make up because you want everyone to be happy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money comes and money goes. Dig into your budget to find ways to save a few dollars, and you’ll feel less guilt when you indulge in creature comforts or spend lavishly on family members.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Integrity means doing what you say you’ll do, but sometimes the conditions change. You might get by today, but soon you’ll need to face a stricter set of rules.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stop dwelling on the what-ifs and begin to appreciate what is. Your money-making ideas might fall flat if you substitute wishful thinking for reality. Try to be practical and apply sound business principles.