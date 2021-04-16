Horoscopes for April 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It may be wise to wait for better timing for any important new beginning. Try not to become obsessed with something that will disrupt your life, and hold off on any major new undertakings now.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If it sparkles or catches the light, it will catch your eye today. Anything new and unusual will appeal to any need to be trendy. Someone might believe you are special and the center of their universe.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your willingness to work hard and compromise with others so that everything gets completed should make you a sought-after member of any team. Be cautious about taking on more debt.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Despite your best efforts to compete, the rungs on the ladder of success might be too far apart now for you to climb any higher. Exert your charm and make friends rather than enemies at work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can display drive and initiative on the job. Yet you are happiest when everyone works together as a team. Someone who is invested in winning at all costs might ignore some of the rules of the game.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A loved one might seem vague or unmotivated. You may want to analyze their lack of ambition and dig deep to find the reason. Perform your due diligence before signing any agreements.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Doing battle over inconsequential matters will only amplify trouble. Stay clear and centered and make choices from your heart. Focus on the fun events planned for the weekend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): When the pressure is on, show that you can handle your assignments with speed and expertise. Rushing to open your wallet to make purchases, however, may be somewhat unwise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It may be tempting to tempt fate. You might have a valid argument but refuse to see a potential problem. Avoid signing agreements or adding to your debt load at this time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Try to achieve your ambitions. You may be bothered that some other people don’t acknowledge your hard work. Take pride in everything you have already accomplished.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Good sense can make you the chosen arbiter. People at work may seek your opinion because you often appear to be fair. If there is a burning issue, you should get right to the point.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Where money is concerned, you could avoid the fire only to impulsively leap into the frying pan. Don’t let anyone bully you into spending or investing money that you can’t afford to lose.