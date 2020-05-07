Hopes of recovery push stocks higher; US consumers pulled back on spending

Stocks up on hopes plunge has passed
NEW YORK —Even with the economy still in miserable shape, some investors are finding reasons to hope the worst of the plunge may have passed, and Wall Street rallied to its biggest gain in a week on Thursday.
The S&P 500 had its third gain in four days, following up on similar increases in European markets. Other areas of the market were still showing much more pessimism, though, including bonds.
The day's headliner economic report showed another 3.2 million U.S. workers applied for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total to 33.5 million over the last seven weeks. It's a shocking number, but it's also the fifth straight week that it has declined since hitting a peak in late March.
Several companies also cited signs that the worst may have passed in some parts of their businesses, though more weakness is still definitely on the horizon.
That was enough to bolster hopes that have coursed through the stock market recently as investors look ahead to a future that's not as bad as the horrific present. On Wall Street, investors often care more about how quickly economic pain is increasing than about whether there is more pain.
"Investors are saying: Look, I know things are bad, tell me something I don't know," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "If I know things are going to be horrendous, the only way you can surprise me is to the upside."
Borrowing falls, 1st time since '11
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing fell in March for the first time in more than eight years, with the category covering credit cards dropping by the largest amount in over three decades, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.
The Fed's report is the latest sign of how the coronavirus pandemic is disrupting the U.S. economy.
Consumer borrowing declined by $12 billion, or 3.4 percent, in March, the first time overall debt has fallen since August 2011, according to the central bank.
Borrowing in the category that covers credit cards dropped by $28.2 billion or 30.9 percent, the biggest percentage decline since January 1989.
Borrowing in the category that covers car loans and student loans was up $16.1 billion or 6.2 percent.
Changes in consumer credit are closely watched for signals about how willing households are to take on more debt to finance their spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
Uber loses $2.9B, sheds Jump unit
NEW YORK — Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, but the company is looking to its growing food delivery business as well as aggressive cost-cutting to ease the pain.
The ride-hailing giant said Thursday it is offloading Jump, its bike and scooter business, to Lime, a company in which it is investing $85 million. Uber's bike and scooter business had been losing about $60 million a quarter.
Uber brought in $3.54 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 14 percent from the same time last year. Revenue in its Eats meal delivery business grew 53 percent as customers shuttered at home opted to order in.
Uber's bottom line was hurt when the value of its investments in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, Singapore-based Grab and others plummeted by $2.1 billion as demand collapsed in those regions.
Q1 productivity drops sharply
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity fell a sharp 2.5 percent in the first three months of this year as labor costs jumped 4.8 percent.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the decline in productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, followed a 1.2 percent gain in the fourth quarter of last year.
The 4.8 percent increase in labor costs followed a tiny 0.9 percent gain in the fourth quarter and was the largest quarterly gain since a 5.7 percent rise in the first quarter of 2019.
The drop in productivity was another reflection of the adverse effects caused by the shutdown of much of the economy to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
Frontier drops blasted open-seat fee
DALLAS — Frontier Airlines is dropping plans to charge passengers extra to sit next to an empty middle seat after congressional Democrats accused the airline of trying to profit from fear over the new coronavirus.
"We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety and this was never our intent," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said late Wednesday in a letter to three lawmakers. "We simply wanted to provide our customers with an option for more space."
Biffle said the airline will rescind the extra fee and block the seats from being sold. Earlier in the day, Democrats had railed against Frontier's plan to charge passengers at least $39 per flight to guarantee they would sit next to an empty middle seat. The offer was to begin with flights Friday and run through Aug. 31.
Zoom buys security firm Keybase
NEW YORK — Zoom Video Communications is buying security firm Keybase in an effort to shore up security for its video meetings. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Zoom has been working to improve the security of its video meetings after some lapses in privacy and security as Zoom meetings grew more popular during the pandemic.
Keybase is Zoom's first acquisition. The company will help Zoom implement end-to-end encryption, a type of security which means Zoom has no access to the contents of encrypted data.
Zoom says it will publish details of the encryption design on May 22 for feedback.
Zoom, which has 300 million users, had the luck to be in the right place at the right time just as millions of employees around the world suddenly found themselves ordered to work from home. But the company has been playing catch up with security after people were able to hack into videos in a practice called "Zoombombing."
No US recall for newer Takata inflators
DETROIT — The U.S. government's highway safety agency will not force automakers to recall millions of newer Takata air bag inflators, citing industry research that shows the devices are safe.
Instead, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday it will keep monitoring the devices and take action if necessary.
At least 25 people have been killed worldwide by Takata inflators and more than 300 have been injured. Problems with the companies products touched off the largest string of automotive recalls in U.S. history with around 50 million inflators recalled. About 100 million are being recalled worldwide.
The decision involving newer inflators that contain a moisture-absorbing chemical means that millions of drivers will never know if they have Takata inflators in their vehicles, nor will they be repaired unless problems surface. It also means that up to 19 auto companies will avoid the huge expense of recalling an estimated 40 million to 50 million more vehicles.
Takata had used the volatile chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But it was discovered that the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity. It can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers.
Long-term mortgage rates mixed
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mixed this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.26 percent from 3.23 percent, which was the lowest level since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 4.10 percent.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.73 percent from 2.77 percent last week.
Google calls off smart city project
TORONTO — Google said Thursday it is abandoning its smart-city development in Toronto.
A unit of Google's parent company Alphabet had been proposing to turn a rundown part of the waterfront into a wired community, but Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said it is no longer financially viable.
"As unprecedented economic uncertainty has set in around the world and in the Toronto real estate market, it has become too difficult to make the project financially viable without sacrificing core parts of the plan," Doctoroff said.
Sidewalk Labs had partnered with a government agency with plans to erect mid-rise apartments, offices, shops and a school on a 12-acre site — a first step toward what it hoped would eventually be a 800-acre development.
Factory output in Germany slumping
BERLIN — Industrial production in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, dropped 9.2 percent in March compared with the previous month as shutdowns around the continent and elsewhere started to bite, official data showed Thursday.
The figures reported by the Economy Ministry came a day after data showing that factory orders plunged 15.6 percent in March — the month in which the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe. Italy and then other countries began imposing sweeping restrictions on public life and businesses that month.
Germany started shutting down in mid-March. Authorities never ordered factories closed, but companies did stop production in some areas — such as the automaking sector — and supply chains were disrupted.
Thursday's figures showed a relatively modest 1.2 percent decline in production in the first quarter compared with last year's fourth quarter. But the Economy Ministry cautioned that "a significantly stronger slump in production" can be expected for April.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.