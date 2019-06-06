Stocks up on hopes of trade deal
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks finished higher Thursday as optimism that the U.S. and Mexico can work out a deal before costly tariffs kick in next week helped power the market to its third straight gain.
A modest rally gained strength in the final hour of trading after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. was considering delaying a 5% tariff on Mexican goods that is set to go into effect on Monday.
The report came as the two countries held a second day of trade talks. Both sides claimed to be making progress, but President Donald Trump insisted earlier in the day that a "lot of progress" had to be made.
Investors have been anxious about escalating trade disputes between the U.S. and key trading partners, primarily China. Worries that the trade conflicts will drag on, stifling economic growth and hurting corporate profits, drove a monthlong sell-off in May. That derailed a market run that culminated with the benchmark S&P 500 setting an all-time high April 30.
"History says, as a result of such a good start to the year, don't be surprised that May is down, because it has been 60% of the time," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "Yet, after a down May, we tend to get a reflex rally in June 100% of the time."
Fiat Chrysler-Renault tie-up is scrapped
MILAN — Fiat Chrysler's surprise decision to withdraw a merger offer with French carmaker Renault stunned the industry, collapsing Thursday on fundamental differences over when Renault's long-time alliance partner, Nissan, would be brought in.
The merger plan, which had sought to create the world's third-largest automaker, had been viewed positively across the industry since it was announced last week. And it appeared to be a done-deal when the Renault board met for a second day in Paris on Wednesday evening.
But Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann decided to withdraw the offer as the Renault board meeting entered the early morning hours after the French government - Renault's top shareholder with a 15% stake - asked for more time to seek Nissan's blessing.
A person in Italy who has been close to the talks said both the French government and Nissan had agreed during the course of months-long negotiations that the Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger would happen first, and then the future of the alliance would be considered at a later stage.
The person said France essentially backtracked this week when it said it wanted the backing of Nissan before agreeing to start working on the details of a potential merger.
Beyond Meat beats forecasts in 1Q
NEW YORK — Beyond Meat's shares soared after the plant-based meat company beat Wall Street's expectations in its first earnings report since its IPO in May.
The El Segundo, Calif.-based company lost $6.6 million, or 95 cents per share, in the first quarter, up slightly from a 98-cent loss in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted for stock-based compensation costs and other items, the company lost 14 cents per share. That was better than the 15-cent loss analysts had forecast, according to FactSet.
Beyond Meat reported revenue of $40.2 million, more than triple the prior year. That also beat Wall Street's forecast of $39 million.
Ten-year-old Beyond Meat burst into the spotlight last month with its successful IPO on the Nasdaq. Its $25 opening share price jumped 163% in the first day of trading, the biggest first-day pop since 2015, according to Renaissance Capital. Beyond Meat is now valued at nearly $6 billion.
It's one of the biggest names in a growing category of vegan "meats" that are meant to appeal to both vegetarians and carnivores.
Mortgage rates fall again in US
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan average running below 4% and at its lowest point since September 2017.
The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season, and the number of homeowners seizing the opportunity to refinance mortgages jumped this week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.82% from 3.99% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.54%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.28% from 3.46%.
U.S. trade disputes with China and Mexico weighed on investors in the U.S. stock market, who nervously watched for developments. The trade battles threaten to stifle economic growth in the U.S. and around the world. Investors have been mostly fleeing to safer investments, like bonds and gold, because of the uncertainty around trade negotiations.
The rush into the bond market has pushed up bond prices and depressed their yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, was 2.12% late Wednesday. It slipped further to 2.10% around midday Thursday.
Google game service to kick off
NEW YORK — Google will start its Stadia streaming game service to challenge the video game industry in November — but initially only as part of a $130 bundle that includes hardware and a pass for a friend.
Google announced the service in March with few details. On Thursday, Google said it will start advance sales for the limited "Founder's Edition" bundles right away, though it isn't saying how many are available. Google won't offer stand-alone subscriptions, for $10 a month, until next year.
Stadia is Google's attempt to make traditional game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation obsolete.
Games are stored online, and players can pick up where they left off.
Much like movies and music, the traditional video game industry has been shifting to digital downloads and streaming.
Amazon CEO disrupted in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — An on-stage talk by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos in Las Vegas was briefly interrupted Thursday by a protester who rushed on stage and yelled about chicken farms.
Bezos was attending Amazon's re:Mars conference at the Aria resort.
He was explaining Amazon plans to send satellites into space when the woman appeared on stage. She was quickly surrounded and ushered away by security guards.
Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the protester as 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, Calif. Johnson says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.
She never got close to Bezos, who turned to the moderator and joked, "Do you have a response to that?"
Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to questions about whether an arrest was made.
'The Profit' fights limits on flag size
RALEIGH — A reality television star says in a court filing that it's unconstitutional for a North Carolina city to ban a huge American flag flying at his recreational vehicle store because of its size.
Attorneys for Marcus Lemonis say in a filing in Iredell County that the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions protect his right to fly an American flag of any size at the Gander RV in Statesville provided it's not a safety hazard.
Officials from the city about 40 miles north of Charlotte sued the company in May over the flag's size, which violates a city ordinance. A spokeswoman says the city has no comment on the Tuesday filing.
Lemonis is CEO of Camping World, which owns Gander, and star of CNBC's reality television show "The Profit".