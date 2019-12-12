S&P, Nasdaq at new highs on trade hopes
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Thursday on renewed optimism that the U.S. and China are close to reaching a deal in their costly trade war.
Financial, technology and health care stocks powered much of the rally, which gave the S&P 500 its second straight gain and erased its losses from earlier in the week.
Bond yields surged and real estate companies, utilities stocks and household goods makers fell as investors shifted money away from safe-play investments.
The market has been quick to react to headlines and remarks out of the Trump administration about the 16-month trade war, and Thursday was no different.
Shares jumped in the early going after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is getting close to a "big deal" with China. Traders were also encouraged by a Wall Street Journal report saying Washington has offered to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to kick in on Sunday in exchange for more agricultural purchases and intellectual property protection.
"If we do see the tariffs removed, that's saying, 'OK, China must be agreeing to things or we must be right there,'" said Ben Phillips, chief investment officer at EventShares. "That's why the market is looking at tariffs as the bellwether to a trade deal."
Saudi Aramco inches near $2 trillion
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Shares in Saudi Aramco gained on the second day of trading Thursday, propelling the oil and gas company to a near $2 trillion valuation, where it holds the title of the world's most valuable listed company.
Shares jumped to reach as high as $10.29, around noon. The market closed with the price settling at the Saudi equivalent of $9.81, up 4.5 percent on the day and giving Aramco a $1.96 trillion valuation.
Aramco has sold 1.5 percent of its shares to mostly Saudi and Gulf-based investors and funds on the local Tadawul exchange. With gains made from just two days of trading, Aramco sits comfortably ahead of the world's largest companies, including Apple, the second-largest company in the world valued at $1.19 trillion.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the architect of the effort to list Aramco, touting it as a way to raise capital for the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, which would then develop new cities and lucrative projects across the country that create jobs for young Saudis. He had sought the mammoth $2 trillion valuation for Aramco when he first announced in 2015 plans to sell a small slice of the state-owned company.
Boeing meets with FAA chief over Max
WASHINGTON — Two top Boeing executives met Thursday with Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson amid signs of further delays in the return of the grounded 737 Max.
In an email to key congressional committees, the FAA said Dickson is instructing agency safety experts to take as long as they need to review changes Boeing is making to the plane after two fatal crashes.
Boeing, meanwhile, struck an upbeat tone in describing the meeting.
CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the new head of Boeing's commercial airplanes business, Stanley Deal, "had a productive meeting" with Dickson and FAA Deputy Administrator Daniell Elwell, said Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe.
"Boeing reaffirmed with the FAA that safety is our top shared priority, and we committed to addressing all of the FAA's questions as they assess MAX certification and training requirements," Johndroe said in a statement. "We will work with the FAA to support their requirements and their timeline as we work to safely return the Max to service in 2020."
A few weeks ago, Boeing had hoped for FAA approval to resume Max shipments in December and a pilot-training program — a key step before airlines can use the planes — in January. Now that schedule is in doubt.
Delta sees strong '20 profit, sales
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines, the most profitable U.S. carrier, expects profits and revenue to increase next year on sustained demand for air travel and stable prices for jet fuel.
The airline said Thursday that 2020 adjusted earnings will be between $6.75 and $7.75 per share. The midpoint of that range is modestly higher than the $7.05 projected by industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet. Delta expects revenue to grow 4 percent to 6 percent over this year, above the 3.6 percent increase predicted by the analysts.
CEO Ed Bastian said strong spending by travelers boosting the airline now should spill into 2020.
"Holiday bookings look good, and bookings into the first quarter look strong," Bastian said. "So the U.S. consumer is holding (up) well."
However, many analysts believe fares will fall next year, assuming regulators allow the grounded Boeing 737 Max to resume flying. American, Southwest and United would likely add new seats to the market with their Max jets, which have been grounded since March while Boeing works to fix problems that played a role in two deadly crashes overseas.
Wholesale prices flat in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices were unchanged in November as the rise in energy costs slowed following a big gain in the previous month.
The Labor Department said Thursday that the flat reading in November on its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a sizable 0.4% increase in October which had been driven by a surge in energy costs.
Energy costs in November were up 0.6% after a much bigger 2.8% jump in October. Food costs rose 1.1 percent, the second month of sizable increases, with the November gain led by an 80.5% jump in egg prices, the biggest increase in more than four years.
Core wholesale inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, actually fell 0.2% in November. Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 1.1% while core prices have risen 1.3%, two modest gains indicating that inflation remains well under control.
Home loan interest rates rise in US
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. Still, rates remain at historically low levels as a lure to prospective homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.73 percent from 3.68 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.63 percent a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.19 percent from 3.14 percent.
Walmart picks Topeka for warehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. — Walmart will build a $200 million distribution center in Topeka, bringing 300 jobs over the next five years to the Kansas capital, the company announced Wednesday.
The company announced the plans at a meeting with the city's Joint Economic Development Organization, which voted 7-0 to provide up to $1.87 million in cash incentives to Walmart, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. The incentives will be funded by revenue from the countywide half-cent sales tax.
Topeka's central location in the U.S. was a key factor in the company's decision, said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain.
The 1.8 million-square-foot distribution center will be Walmart's largest in Kansas, where the retailer has three oxisting warehouses.