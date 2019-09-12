A Summerville man claimed self-defense Tuesday after he shot his brother to death in their home.
Police have not charged him in the homicide but are continuing to investigate.
Robert Rush, 58, called police to 134 Salisbury Drive just before 6 p.m., saying he'd shot 53-year-old Paul Rush in the chest.
"My brother attacked me, so I had to shoot him," the caller can be heard saying in a 911 recording. "Why did you make me do that, Paul?"
Rush flagged police down as they arrived at his home and was detained and questioned, according to a police report. He is no longer in custody.
His brother was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.
An autopsy was performed Thursday morning, Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said, but the investigation could take a couple weeks.