Home sales post 4th monthly decline
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of existing homes slipped for the fourth consecutive month, declining 0.7 percent in July to the slowest pace in more than two years as the real estate market shows signs of cooling.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.34 million. Home sales have fallen 1.5 percent during the past 12 months.
The U.S. housing market is hurt by a widening wealth gap, as inventories of lower-priced homes remain tight. Sales of single-family houses worth more than $500,000 have jumped in the past year, led by a 16.2 percent surge in sales of houses valued at more than $1 million. But homes priced between $100,000 and $250,000 — a level the middle class can afford — have barely budged, while sales of homes for less than $100,000 have plunged 10.6 percent from a year ago.
Existing home sales fell in the Northeast, Midwest and South last month, although they increased in the pricier West market.
Inventories did stabilize in July at 1.92 million existing homes available, which was unchanged from a year ago. Prior to last month, home listings had declined on an annual basis for the past three years.
Would-be buyers are coping with higher mortgage rates than a year ago, and home price growth that has consistently outpaced average wage gains.
The median sales price in July increased 4.5 percent from a year ago to $269,600.
The average interest rate charged on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 4.53 percent last week, up from 3.89 percent a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
Lowe's 2Q report includes guarded outlook
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's strong profits in the second-quarter were overshadowed by a more guarded outlook as the home-improvement retailer rethinks what it's putting on stores shelves.
The company said it's preparing for a more constrained housing market and is closing the 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores it owns in California, Florida and Oregon so that it can focus solely on its core home-improvement business.
Higher mortgage rates combined with steadily rising real estate prices have dampened home sales this summer despite the robust economy and job market, but Americans continue to invest in the places where they live.
For the three months ended Aug. 3, Lowe's earned $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share, or $2.07 per share when one-time events are removed. That's 5 cents better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted. The company earned $1.42 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $20.89 billion from $19.5 billion, topping the $20.81 billion that analysts polled by Zacks expected.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, climbed 5.2 percent, and 5.3 percent when measuring only U.S. locations, which was in line with expectations.
Store, tech outlays pay off at Target
MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy investments in stores and its online operations are paying off at Target, which reported strong numbers across the board in the second quarter.
Sales at stores opened at least a year, a key measure for a retailer's health, rose 6.5 percent, the strongest growth in 13 years. Traffic in stores and online rose 6.4 percent, the strongest showing since 2008 when it first started releasing that information.
Online sales soared 41 percent, surging past the 28 percent jump in the previous quarter.
It also raised its annual earnings expectations Wednesday.
Target is re-investing more than $7 billion through 2020 to update stores and it's seeking to penetrate urban areas with smaller locations. It created its own brands like Pillowfort and Cat & Jacks, and shoppers are buying them. It also is trying to improve the experience in its stores by retraining employees and paying them better.
With last year's acquisition of same-day delivery service Shipt for $550 million, Target is now offering same-day delivery of groceries and other merchandise to more than 1,100 stores in 160 markets. It also began curbside pickup service for online shoppers at more than 800 stores in 25 states and next-day delivery for some items nationwide.
The Minneapolis retailer reported a profit of $799 million, or $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.47 per share, 7 cents better than Wall Street expected, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey. Revenue was $17.78 billion, also better than expected.
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co. is offering to pay full tuition for hourly workers who want to earn a college degree, finish a high school diploma or learn a new skill, the entertainment giant said Wednesday.
As many as 80,000 hourly workers in the United States could be eligible for the program, which pays upfront tuition for employees taking online classes starting this fall.
Disney initially will invest $50 million into the "Disney Aspire" program and up to $25 million a year after that, the company said.
Disney joins other large corporations that have begun paying tuition for workers in a job market with historically low unemployment. In May, Walmart said it will offer workers the chance to get a college degree at three universities with online programs. Starbucks partnered with Arizona State University to offer tuition coverage for U.S. workers earning a bachelor's degree.
Disney is rolling out its program in phases, with the first limited to online classes. In-classroom courses could be added if there's demand for them, a spokeswoman said.
Olive Garden offers year of never-ending pasta
ORLANDO, Fla. — Olive Garden customers who can't get enough pasta have a chance to enjoy unlimited servings for a year.
The chain is offering its first annual pasta pass as part of its never ending pasta bowl promotion. The pass is available to 1,000 customers who pay $300.
The 52-week pass goes on sale along with 23,000 passes that offer eight weeks of unlimited access for $100 starting at 2 p.m. Thursday at www.PastaPass.com. Olive Garden says 22,000 pasta passes were claimed instantaneously last year.
Olive Garden's executive vice president of marketing, Jennifer Arguello, says the annual pass was added after customers made it clear eight weeks was not enough. The eight-week pass can be used from Sept. 24-Nov. 18.
Atlantic City casino earnings up 1.6%
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City's casinos saw their second-quarter earnings increase by 1.6 percent compared with the same period in 2017.
Figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos reported a gross operating profit of $171.4 million in the second quarter.
Regulators had initially reported that profits were down, but later corrected themselves.
The biggest decline was seen at the Borgata, which saw its operating profit decline by 20.6 percent to just under $53 million, which was still the largest profit — by far — in Atlantic City. The largest increase came at Resorts, whose profit was up nearly 64 percent to more than $9 million.
Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges and is a widely-accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City gambling industry.
The numbers were closely watched in the industry because they were the last quarterly earnings that were largely free of the impact of the two new casinos that reopened in Atlantic City this year. Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort Casino both opened on June 27, and were minimally reflected in this quarter's earnings.