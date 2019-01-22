US home sales tumble in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales cratered in December, causing price growth to slip to the lowest level in more than six years as the housing sector ended 2018 on a decidedly weak note.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales of existing homes plunged 6.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million last month, the worst pace in almost three years. For all of 2018, sales of existing homes fell 3.1 percent from a year ago to 5.34 million units, the weakest total since 2015.
"Looking ahead to 2019, expect weaker existing-homes sales as the new year ushered in a government shutdown and worsening economic uncertainty," said Cheryl Young, a senior economist at Trulia.
Home sales have slowed after years of strong price growth and modest inventories hurt affordability. More properties are sitting on the market, as days until a signed contract increased to 46 from 40 days a year ago.
Sales last month fell in all four geographical regions: Northeast, Midwest, South and the West. But there is a regional divide in price gains. The Northeast posted an 8.2 percent jump in median home prices, and the South enjoyed a 2.5 percent gain.
Starbucks to deliver in more cities
NEW YORK — Starbucks is expanding its delivery service and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.
The company said it is launching the service Tuesday in San Francisco and will expand to some stores in New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles in the coming weeks. It tested the idea in 200 Miami stores last fall.
Starbucks says 95 percent of its core menu will be available for order using the Uber Eats mobile app. There will be a $2.49 booking fee.
In December, company executives laid out plans to expand deliveries in the U.S. and China this year.
Executives say delivery works best in dense urban areas where Uber Eats' fees are lower because of high demand, and customers spend more than they do in stores.
Mich. gets Google Waymo plant
LANSING, Mich. — Google's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo says it plans to bring a factory to Michigan.
Waymo made the announcement Tuesday after the state's economic development board approved an $8 million incentive grant. The state says the $13.6 million project will create 100 new jobs and potentially 300 more later.
Waymo says it will be the world's first factory dedicated "100 percent" to the mass production of Level 4 autonomous vehicles.
Waymo says it's looking for up to 200,000 square feet of "ready-to-go" space in a manufacturing facility in the Detroit area.
Fund pushes for changes at eBay
NEW YORK — An activist shareholder said Tuesday that eBay would be better off without StubHub or its classified ads businesses.
Elliott Management, which owns more than 4 percent of its stock, said in a letter to eBay that if it focused on its online marketplace, the company could double its share price to more than $63 by the end of next year.
In a statement, eBay said it will "carefully review and evaluate Elliott's proposals."
Elliott believes eBay's classifieds business has a potential value of $8 billion to $12 billion, and put StubHub's value between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion.
PG&E gets $5.5B in bankruptcy funds
NEW YORK — The nation's largest utility has lined up $5.5 billion in credit and loans so it can continue operating as it prepares for bankruptcy.
Pacific Gas & Electric said in a regulatory filing Tuesday it secured commitments from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Barclay's Bank and Citigroup Global Markets.
Without the new financing, the utility could have problems accessing capital. PG&E's stock lost more than 80 percent of its value in the last two months and S&P slashed its credit rating to junk status after California's deadly wildfires.
Under the proposal, the new creditors would be given a high priority for repayment in bankruptcy proceedings. Barry Adler, a professor at New York University, says the new financing could help increase the size of the pie to be divided among creditors.
Ex-bank exec's jail term rare
WILMINGTON, Del. — A former bank executive who cooperated with authorities in an investigation that led to the fraud convictions of four top executives for Wilmington Trust, the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program, has been sentenced to almost two years in prison.
Joseph Terranova, 51, was sentenced to 21 months Tuesday, more than five years after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. His attorney had asked for a sentence of home confinement and community service.
Terranova, who at one point wore an FBI wire to secretly record his conversations with colleagues and real estate developers, testified last year in the trial of former bank president Robert Harra and three other top Wilmington Trust executives. All were found guilty.
Court denies bail for ex-Nissan chair
TOKYO — A Tokyo court rejected former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's latest request for bail on Tuesday, more than two months after his arrest.
The Tokyo District Court gave no explanation for prolonging a detention of the 64-year-old star executive, which has drawn international scrutiny of Japan's justice system.
Ghosn had promised to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet, give up his passport and pay for security guards approved by prosecutors in his latest attempt to gain release. His family said they will appeal.
Ghosn has been in custody since Nov. 19. He had a bail hearing Monday. A Tokyo court rejected an earlier request for bail last week.
Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades, has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his compensation from Nissan over eight years, and with breach of trust, centering on allegations Ghosn had Nissan temporarily shoulder his personal investment losses and pay a Saudi businessman.
Late Southwest chief is honored
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher has been remembered as a visionary who thought everyone should have access to low-cost flights.
Kelleher, who died Jan. 3 at age 87, was honored Tuesday during a celebration of life service at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Numerous employees of Dallas-based Southwest, some wearing their ID badges and uniforms, were on hand.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly described Kelleher as a boss, counselor, teacher, cheerleader and a friend. Kelly said Kelleher believed in the "crazy idea" of making air travel affordable for all, not just the rich, and made it happen.
Kelleher was a lawyer when a client suggested the idea for a low-fare airline serving San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. Southwest began flying in 1971.