Home sale contracts decline again; Zoom posts a big revenue gain and a profit

Fewer homes go to contract in Oct.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second consecutive month as lack of available homes continues to stifle house hunters.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its index of pending sales fell 1.1 percent, to 128.9 in October, down from a reading of 130.3 in September. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001.
Thanks to a red-hot summer, contract signings are still 20.2 percent ahead of where they were last year after lagging in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months.
Three out of four regions saw declines in contract signings, with only the South logging a small gain.
Historically low interest rates are drawing prospective buyers into the market, but home prices have risen significantly the past year as supply remains near all-time lows.
The median price for an existing single-family home reached $313,000 in October up almost 16 percent from a year earlier. The median price of a new home sold in October was $330,600, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
Zoom reports big gains, slowing growth
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Zoom's videoconferencing service remains a fixture in pandemic life, but its breakneck growth is showing signs of tapering off as investors debate whether the company will be able to build upon its recent success after a vaccine enables people to intermingle again.
Revenue more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $777 million, yielding a profit of $198 million, up from just $2.2 million a year ago. Both those figures easily topped the estimates among analyst surveyed by FactSet Research, but Zoom's stock still shed 4 percent in extended trading after the numbers came out.
One possible reason for the reaction is that number of companies anteing up for Zoom's subscription version of its service isn't rising as rapidly as during the pandemic's early stages. Zoom ended its latest quarter with 433,700 customers with at least 10 employees, an increase of 63,500 customers from July. In each of the previous two quarters, Zoom had added more than 100,000 customers with at least 10 employees.
While that slowdown was considered an inevitable, the drop-off is nevertheless causing many investors to start considering the possibility that Zoom won't be able to maintain the momentum it gained from this year's stay-at-home orders after a substantial portion of the population is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide.
As more investors have conclude Zoom has already reached its zenith, the company's stock price has fallen more than 20 percent from its all-time high of $588.84 reached last month. Despite the decline, the shares are still more than six times higher than where they ended last year.
GM walks away from Nikola deal
NEW YORK — General Motors will not be taking a stake in the electric vehicle company Nikola, which announced Monday that it would scuttle one of its marquee vehicles, an electric and hydrogen-powered pickup that was to be called the Badger.
Nikola on Monday released updated terms between the companies for a supply agreement related to GM's fuel-cell system, replacing an agreement signed in September. That deal would have given GM an 11 percent stake in Nikola.
The earlier agreement would have allowed Nikola to use GM's new battery electric truck underpinnings for the Badger and its fuel cell and battery technology as well. But that is no longer part of the agreement.
With that end of the partnership now gone, Nikola said Monday that it will begin refunding deposits made by customers who wanted the company's pickup truck.
"In a nutshell, the signing of GM as a partner is a positive but ultimately no ownership/equity stake in Nikola and the billions of R&D potentially now off the table is a major negative blow to the Nikola story," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. "This went from a game changer deal for Nikola to a good supply partnership but nothing to write home about."
DoorDash looking for $30B valuation
NEW YORK — DoorDash is looking for a valuation of nearly $30 billion when it takes itself public, reflecting how integral food delivery has become in millions of people's lives during the pandemic.
The company is planning to raise up to approximately $2.8 billion from an initial public offering of 33 million shares. The offering is expected to be priced between $75 and $85 per share, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
DoorDash has experienced explosive growth this year.
Last year, the company generated $885 million in revenue. During the first nine months of 2020 revenue more than doubled that to $1.9 billion. It was already growing before the pandemic. In 2018 it brought in $291 million in revenue.
But DoorDash has lost money each year since its founding and the company has warned potential investors that losses could continue as the company anticipates increasing expenses.