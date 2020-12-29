Home prices in big US cities take biggest monthly leap in 6 years; FAA rolls out new drone rules

Home prices jump 7.9% in Oct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices jumped in October by the most in more than six years as a pandemic-fueled buying rush drives the number of available properties for sale to record lows.
That combination of strong demand and limited supply pushed home prices up 7.9 percent in October compared with 12 months ago, according to Tuesday's S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That's the largest annual increase since June 2014.
"The data from the last several months are consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes," said Craig Lazzara of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
All 19 cities reported larger year-over-year price gains in October than in September, Lazzara said. Detroit wasn't able to fully report its home sales data because of delays related to a coronavirus lockdown.
The biggest price gain was in Phoenix for the 17th straight month, where home prices rose 12.7 percent from a year ago. It was followed by Seattle with 11.7 percent and San Diego at 11.6 percent.
FAA outlines new drone rules
WASHINGTON — Federal officials say they will allow operators to fly small drones over people and at night, potentially giving a boost to commercial use of the machines.
Most drones will need to be equipped so they can be identified remotely by law enforcement officials.
The final rules announced this week by the Federal Aviation Administration "get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see drone operations such as the delivery of packages," said FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson.
Drones are the fastest-growing segment in all of transportation, with more than 1.7 million under registration, according to the Transportation Department.
However, the widespread commercial use of the machines has developed far more slowly than many advocates expected. Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos once predicted that his company would use drones to deliver goods to customers' doorsteps within five years, but that prediction is already off by two years.
The new rules will require that drones used at night include flashing lights that can be seen up to three miles away. Operators will need special training. Small drones flying over people cannot have rotating parts capable of cutting skin.
The rules covering flights over people and at night will take effect in about two months. They finalize proposed rules issued last year.
All drones that must be registered with the FAA will be required to have equipment that broadcasts their identification, location and control station or be operated at FAA-recognized areas. So-called remote ID was a requirement impose by Congress at the urging of national security and law enforcement agencies.
Drone manufacturers will have 18 months to begin making drones with remote ID, and operators will have one year after that to start using drones with remote ID.
DOL sides with pilot in retaliation suit
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Labor Department judge says the head of the Federal Aviation Administration helped Delta Air Lines retaliate against a pilot who raised safety concerns while the FAA chief was an executive with the carrier.
An administrative law judge for the department ruled that Stephen Dickson and other executives steered a human-resources procedure so that the pilot would undergo a psychiatric evaluation that independent doctors deemed unwarranted.
Delta said it plans to appeal the ruling. The FAA declined to comment, instead pointing to Dickson's past comments on the case, including that he wasn't deeply involved in it.
The pilot, Karlene Petitt sued Delta in 2016. In the decision, administrative law judge Scott Morris agreed with Petitt that Delta ordered the review to punish her after she raised safety issues. Morris said Delta failed to produce evidence of any shortcomings in Petitt's performance as a pilot.
Seawater A/C plan in HI shut down
HONOLULU — Plans to air-condition many commercial and government buildings in Honolulu using cold deep-sea water have been shut down because of increasing construction costs.
Honolulu Seawater Air Conditioning had pursued the project for 16 years, spending $25 million, obtaining all major regulatory approvals and signing up numerous customers, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.
A company representative said construction cost estimates increased to $400 million from $275 million. The company is expected to halt administrative functions by the end of January.
The system was to pump cold seawater to a land-based heat-exchange plant to chill a closed system of fresh water sent to individual building air conditioning systems through underground distribution lines. Leftover warmed seawater would have been returned to the ocean where the water is about the same temperature.
The project originally planned to build a 4.7-mile pipeline tapping water about 44 degrees Fahrenheit from more than 1,700 feet below the ocean surface. Company officials estimated the system would save up to 75 percent on air conditioning costs and eliminate enough electricity to power about 13,000 homes.