Home price growth slowed in Oct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home price growth slowed in October, a likely consequence of higher mortgage rates having worsened affordability and causing sales to fall.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5 percent from a year earlier, down from an annual gain of 5.2 percent in September, according to a Wednesday report.
Home prices have dropped as would-be buyers are struggling to afford homes. Prices have consistently climbed faster than wages, a challenge that was overcome until last year by historically low mortgage rates. But borrowing costs began to rise last year after President Donald Trump cut taxes by increasing the budget deficit and the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
"Prospective home buyers can no longer sustain the demand that propped up aggressively rising home prices," said Cheryl Young, a senior economist with the real estate firm Trulia. "With little sign that home buyers' purchasing power will strengthen into 2019, expect the housing market to stagnate well into next year."
The Las Vegas metro area reported the strongest price growth of 12.8 percent. San Francisco saw a 7.9 percent price increase, while home prices rose 7.7 percent in Phoenix.
Nissan exec Kelly out on bail
TOKYO — Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly was released from detention in Japan on Tuesday after being granted bail over the alleged underreporting of his boss Carlos Ghosn's pay.
The late-night release of Kelly, who is American, followed a Tokyo court's approval earlier in the day of a bail request filed last week. Kelly was freed on $635,600 bail, ending his detention after more than a month.
Kelly and Ghosn were detained in Tokyo immediately after their Nov. 19 arrest. They are charged with underreporting Ghosn's pay by about $44 million in 2011-2015.
Kelly's lawyer sought bail after the court dismissed prosecutors' request for more detention for the two to investigate their second allegation of underreporting Ghosn's $36 million pay.
Low-paid workers in NY get raise
NEW YORK — The new year is bringing new wages to New York. The minimum wage is going up around the state on Dec. 31.
The highest wages will be in New York City, where fast-food workers and employees of businesses with 11 or more people will see their minimum hourly pay go up to $15 from $13.
That will make New York City join Seattle and San Francisco as the major U.S. cities to have hit that benchmark.
For minimum-wage workers, the bump is a cause of celebration. But some business owners are more stressed as they try to figure out how to adjust to higher labor costs.
Trader is guilty of 'spoofing' in Chicago
CHICAGO — An Australian commodities trader has pleaded guilty in Chicago federal court to manipulating market prices by placing orders in the millions of dollars and canceling them within milliseconds to sell smaller orders at a profit.
Jiongsheng "Jim" Zhao pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of spoofing. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old executed trades on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange online from Sydney.
His arrest in January was part of what the U.S. Justice Department said at the time was part of "the largest futures-market criminal enforcement action" in department history. At least seven others were charged around the same time.
Zhao's lawyer told the judge his client made just $21,000 from the illegal trades. He said he and prosecutors would recommend a one-year prison sentence. Sentencing is July 19.