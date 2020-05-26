Home prices and sales volume head in opposite directions; consumers feeling slightly more bullish, report says

Home price gains quicken as sales fall
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices accelerated in March even though sales plummeted, as those Americans still buying bid for a sharply diminished supply of homes.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.9 percent in March, the largest gain in more than a year, up from 3.5 percent in February.
Home sales fell 8.5 percent in March before plummeting 17.8 percent in April, according to the National Association of Realtors, as the viral outbreak and business shutdowns caused a flood of layoffs and restricted economic activity.
But the number of homes for sale also plunged in March, falling more than 10 percent, pushing up prices.
Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte posted the largest yearly gains among the 19 large cities that reported data. S&P said that the March data does not include prices for Detroit, because the coronavirus disrupted the availability of sales data from Wayne County, the largest county in the Detroit metro area.
Consumer confidence still near 6-year low
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence inched up this month, showing signs of stabilizing, but remained near a six-year low in the face of the widespread business shutdowns that have sent the economy into recession.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its confidence index ticked up to a reading of 86.6 in May from 85.7 in April. The index, which reflects consumers' assessments of present conditions and expectations about the future, had plummeted during the previous two months. The index had reached 130.7 in February before tumbling about 12 points in March and by more than 20 in April.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across the country to close, stifling consumer spending, which drives about 70 percent of all economic activity in the the United States. Optimism about the economy in general has improved slightly as states have gradually lifted shelter-in-place orders and many categories of businesses have been allowed to reopen under certain restrictions.
"Following two months of rapid decline, the free-fall in confidence stopped in May," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. "Short-term expectations moderately increased as the gradual re-opening of the economy helped improve consumers' spirits."
France deploys $8.8B to aid car industry
PARIS — France's government is injecting more than $8.8 billion to save the country's car industry from huge losses wrought by virus lockdowns, and wants to use the crisis to make France the No. 1 producer of electric vehicles in Europe.
Starting next week, consumers can get up to 12,000 euros from the government for buying an electric car under the "historic" plan unveiled Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Our country wouldn't be the same without its great brands – Renault, Peugeot, Citroen," Macron said, decrying an "unprecedented crisis" for the industry that has seen production plunge more than 90 percent in France alone.
Macron's plan includes a large French government loan guarantee under discussion for struggling French automaker Renault, but not the millions the government has already spent on temporary unemployment payments to auto workers told to stay home for weeks to keep the virus at bay.
The new plan includes government subsidies to encourage consumers to scrap their old cars and buy lower-emissions models, and longer-term investment in innovative technology. Macron set a goal of producing 1 million electric cars in France by 2025.
S. America's biggest airline bankrupt
SANTIAGO, Chile — Latam Airlines, South America's biggest carrier, sought U.S. bankruptcy protection Tuesday as it grapples with a sharp downturn in air travel sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
Passenger and cargo flights will continue to operate during the reorganization, and employees will still be paid, the airline said.
CEO Roberto Alvo said Latam was profitable before the pandemic brought most of the world's flights to a halt, but is now facing a "collapse in global demand."
Latam launched the reorganization effort in the U.S. in a bid to reduce its debt and find new financing sources.
Latam's bankruptcy filing includes parent company Latam Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliated airlines in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, as well as its businesses in the U.S.
The company is not including its affiliates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay in the turnaround effort. It says it is talking with the Brazilian government about how to proceed with its operations there.
Walmart Mexico to pay $359M in back taxes
MEXICO CITY — Walmart de Mexico said Monday it has paid the Mexican government the equivalent of about $359 million in taxes for its 2014 sale of a restaurant chain known as VIP's after tax authorities demanded it.
The payment appears to mark a victory for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has railed against what he claims is tax evasion by big companies.
Walmart confirmed Monday it had paid the tax bill, but it was unclear if Alsea, the buyer, would have to pay anything as well. Alsea, which operates restaurant chains, claimed it had paid all its taxes.
López Obrador has played hardball with companies before. In 2019 he forced gas pipeline companies to renegotiate contracts he said cost too much.