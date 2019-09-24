Home prices rise at a slowing pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose in July from a year earlier by the smallest amount in seven years, as modest sales are forcing sellers to keep costs in check.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index moved up 2% in July from a year ago, down from a 2.2 percent annual gain in June. Several formerly hot housing markets, such as Seattle and San Francisco, have noticeably cooled this year.
Home sales have picked up in recent months but remain modest. Low mortgage rates have recently encouraged more Americans to take the plunge and buy homes, but sales of existing homes have increased less than 3 percent in the past year.
Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Charlotte reported the largest price gains over the past 12 months, increasing 5.8 percent, 4.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.
WeWork CEO steps aside amid questions
NEW YORK — WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is stepping aside amid questions about the company's finances.
The New York-based office sharing company said Neumann will remain on its board as non-executive chairman. WeWork's Artie Minson, formerly co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, formerly vice chairman, will become joint CEOs of the company.
Skepticism about WeWork's business model has mounted in recent weeks after it delayed a planned initial public offering. The company's revenue has risen sharply, reaching $1.8 billion in 2018. But its losses have mounted almost as quickly, reaching $1.6 billion last year.
WeWork has office space in 111 cities worldwide.
737 inspectors' training is questioned
DALLAS — Investigators say many Federal Aviation Administration inspectors who worked on pilot-training standards for the grounded Boeing 737 Max and other planes were themselves unqualified and insufficiently trained.
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel also says that the FAA gave Congress misleading answers when it asked about FAA employee training.
The head of the office says the FAA's actions put the flying public at risk.
The agency said Tuesday that it told President Donald Trump and Congress about its findings, which started with a complaint from a whistleblower.
The agency's disclosures are another setback for the FAA, which is already under scrutiny for its certification of the 737 Max. According to published reports, senior FAA officials did not understand a key flight-control system that was later implicated in two deadly crashes.
VW bosses charged over diesel scandal
BERLIN — German prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn with market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015.
The three men are accused of deliberately informing markets too late about the costs to the company that would result from the scandal, prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said.
That, they said in a statement, meant the executives had improperly influenced the company's share price.
Winterkorn resigned shortly after the scandal became public. Poetsch was chief financial officer at the time and became chairman of the supervisory board in late 2015. Diess arrived at the company shortly before the scandal broke and was initially the head of its core Volkswagen brand.
Winterkorn was succeeded as CEO by Matthias Mueller, who was then replaced by Diess in April 2018.
Nissan recalls 1.3M cars over cameras
DETROIT Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.
The recall covers the 2018-2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.
From the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70, Q70L also are included.
Nissan says in government documents posted Tuesday that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image isn't visible. The displays will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse. That violates federal safety standards. Documents say the lack of a backup camera image increases the risk of a crash.
The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will update the backup camera software settings at no cost to owners starting Oct. 21. The company says the repair will take less than a half hour.
UK brings stranded travelers home
LONDON — Britain's biggest repatriation effort since World War II ramped up Tuesday as questions swirled over the pay that Thomas Cook executives received in the run-up to the tour operator's collapse.
As uncertain Thomas Cook customers made their way to airports around the world, Britain's Civil Aviation Authority said it brought 14,700 people back to the U.K. on 64 flights Monday — about 95 percent of those booked to fly home that day.
A further 135,000 passengers are expected to be brought back on rescue flights over the next 13 days, including 16,800 on 74 flights on Tuesday. Everyone will be brought back regardless of nationality or whether they are protected by the government-backed travel insurance program.
Debt-laden Thomas Cook ceased all operations Monday after failing to raise the money it wanted from shareholders, leaving hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded around the world and 21,000 employees out of work. The repatriation is expected to cost the British government approximately $125 million.
Thomas Cook executives over the past few years have been accused of failing to failing to adapt to industry changes and for rewarding themselves with inappropriately high salaries and bonuses. Top executives reportedly shared up to 20 million pounds between them in pay and perks over the past five years.
Consumers felt less bullish in Sept.
WASHINGTON — Consumer confidence fell sharply in September, a likely indication that growing economic uncertainties are taking a toll on American households.
The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index fell to 125.1 in September from a revised August reading of 134.2. Consumers' assessments of both current economic conditions and expectations for the next six months slipped.
The trade war with China and a global slowdown have contributed to uncertainties clouding the progress of the U.S. economy, now in its 11th year of expansion. Last week, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point for the second time this year, citing trade conflicts and weaker business investments as key reasons.
This month's pullback in confidence was greater than economists expected, but remains at a healthy level.
Google wins case over reach of EU rule
BRUSSELS — Google won a major case in the European Union on Tuesday, when the bloc's top court ruled that the U.S. internet giant doesn't have to extend the EU's "right to be forgotten" rules to its search engines outside the region.
The case stems from a 2014 ruling that said people have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online. They can ask Google, for example, to remove a link. The French privacy regulator then wanted that rule applied to all of Google's domains, even outside the EU, and asked the EU's top court for advice.
The European Court of Justice said Tuesday that there "is no obligation under EU law for a search engine operator" to extend the rule beyond the EU states.
It said, however, that a search engine operator must put measures in place to discourage internet users from going outside the EU to find that information.
Daimler fined $957M over diesel flap
BERLIN — German prosecutors have fined Daimler the equivalent of $957 million over the alleged certification of diesel cars whose emissions didn't comply with regulatory requirements.
Prosecutors in Daimler's home city of Stuttgart said Tuesday that Daimler was fined over a negligent violation of supervisory duties. Daimler said it had concluded that it was "in the company's best interest" to conclude the proceedings and it wouldn't appeal.
The company said prosecutors' finding that Daimler's alleged failings caused some vehicles to deviate from regulatory requirements from 2008 refers essentially to recall orders by German authorities. It said it is maintaining its objections against those orders "in order to get clarity also for the future."
Daimler said the fine won't cause any additional impact to its third-quarter earnings and it is maintaining its forecast.