Home Depot is buying a business it once owned; top US stock market regulator is exiting

Home Depot to buy HD Supply back
NEW YORK — Home Depot is reuniting with former subsidiary HD Supply, buying the company in a deal valued at about $8 billion.
The acquisition will give Home Depot a stronger hand in the contractor and professional side of its business, which is booming during the pandemic, just like its more consumer-facing, do-it-yourself sales. The deal is expected to close this quarter.
HD Supply is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products in the multifamily and hospitality markets. Home Depot initially bought HD Supply in 1997, but sold it in 2007 when began to focus more on its retail operations.
Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said the acquisition will give it access to HD Supply's extensive distribution network throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Home Depot re-entered the $55 billion maintenance, repair and operations market in 2015 when it spent $1.6 billion on Interline, now called The Home Depot Pro, in 2015. That acquisition allowed it to expand into projects in the education and health-care sectors, hospitality businesses, and national, multi-family apartment complexes, according to Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski.
However, Home Depot only has a mid-single-digit percentage of the market, so the acquisition of HD Supply will help broaden its base of professional customers, Matuszewski said in a note to clients.
SEC chair to leave at year's end
WASHINGTON — Jay Clayton, a former Wall Street lawyer who has headed the Securities and Exchange Commission as the financial markets' top regulator during the Trump administration, is leaving the position at year's end, the agency announced Monday.
Clayton's term runs through mid-2021. It is common practice for agency heads or Cabinet members appointed under an outgoing administration to leave early. A new chair is expected to be named by President-elect Joe Biden.
One of President Donald Trump's earliest appointments in 2017, Clayton has presided over a deregulatory push to soften rules affecting Wall Street and the financial markets, as Trump pledged when he took office. Rules under the Dodd-Frank law that tightened the reins on banks and Wall Street in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis and the Great Recession have been nipped around the edges.
The market watchdog agency is politically independent from the administration. With two like-minded Republicans sitting as commissioners on the five-member SEC through most of his tenure, Clayton, an independent, also has eased rules for smaller companies raising capital in the market.
The moves have brought criticism from Democratic lawmakers as well as advocates for consumers and individual investors.
At the same time, Clayton set as a primary mission the protection of retail investors, leading a series of "town halls" around the country. Hidden fees that can erode returns on retirement investments, for example, were an area of concern. Some restrictions on brokers and investment managers have been tightened.
PNC to buy US unit of Spanish bank
NEW YORK — PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain's BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash.
BBVA's U.S. operations, which are based in Houston, have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the South and Southwest. None of the offices is in South Carolina.
"Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder," said PNC chief executive William Demchak.
Pittsburgh-based PNC is largely a regional bank and the deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Mergers and acquisitions of big banks have declined greatly since the financial crisis in 2008. Regional banks face stiffer competition now from big national banks and have been hurt more than larger banks by low interest rates.
The deal was approved by both sides and would close by the middle of next year.'
PNC had nine branches in South Carolina with 339 million in deposits as of June 30, according to the latest figures from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Airbnb details losses ahead of IPO plan
SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck and cut its revenue by almost a third, the home-sharing company revealed in documents filed Monday ahead of a planned initial public offering of its stock.
The San Francisco-based company has yet set a date for the IPO but it is laying the groundwork by filing financial records with U.S. security regulators.
The documents show that leading up to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, AirBnb was spending heavily on technology and marketing to grow its business.
Its revenue jumped 32 percent to $4.8 billion in 2019, but it reported a net loss of $674 million that year. The company also lost money in 2018 and 2017.
Walmart sells stake in Japan grocer
TOKYO — U.S. retailer Walmart is selling off 85 percent of its wholly owned Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu, while retaining a 15 percent stake, in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, the companies said Monday.
KKR & Co., a U.S. investment firm, will purchase a 65 percent while Japanese online retailer Rakuten will acquire a 20 percent.
KKR and Rakuten will bring their expertise in e-commerce and global digital marketing to strengthen Seiyu in the increasingly digital shopping age.
Seiyu CEO Lionel Desclee will continue to lead in the transition period, after which he will take on a new role at Walmart, the world's biggest retailer.
The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
Walmart, which also runs stores in Europe and other parts of Asia, entered the Japanese market with its purchase of a small stake in Seiyu in 2002, promising to bring its "every day low price" to Japan. Seiyu became Walmart's group company in 2008.
The Japanese retail market has often proved a challenge for foreign players, and Walmart's arrival was met with skepticism from the start.
US casinos are recovering from virus
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — America's casinos are recovering from months of closures necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, having regained 81% of the gambling revenue they saw in the third quarter of last year, the casinos' trade association said Monday.
The American Gaming Association released a report on gambling revenue at the nation's casinos during the third quarter of this year — the time when most casinos reopened after four months or more of being shuttered during the first wave of the virus outbreak. It found that the industry won over $9 billion in the third quarter of this year, which is 81 percent of the amount it won during the same period a year earlier, when there was no virus and casinos were operating normally. Virtually all casinos in the U.S. are operating with some restrictions on the amount of people they can accommodate and the type of operations they can conduct amid the pandemic.
Bu the recovery is threatened in places as the virus continues to surge throughout the country.
The report said more than 100 casinos reopened between July and September with 902 commercial and tribal casinos operational by the end of the third quarter. Five states actually won more in the third quarter this year than they did in the same period last year. Revenue from slot machines was $5.87 billion for the quarter, down 19.3 percent, and table games revenue was $1.57 billion, down 31.2 percent.
Korean Air to buy smaller carrier for $1.6B
SEOUL — Korean Air says it will acquire Asiana Airlines for $1.62 billion in a major restructuring of the Korean aviation market as the global coronavirus pandemic batters the industry worldwide.
To help finance the deal, Korean Air plans to sell up to $2.25 billion worth of shares early next year. Its parent company, Hanjin KAL, will also contribute about $720 million in the deal.
The companies said the deal will help to stabilize the Korean aviation industry, which is struggling to emerge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hanjin said having two major airlines in Korea put them at a competitive disadvantage and the consolidation will help it keep up with countries like Germany, France and Singapore, which each have a single major airline.