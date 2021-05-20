History made during soccer season

Soccer season was historic in multiple ways this year in the Aiken Standard coverage area.
On the girls' side, Aiken High won its first region championship since 2001 and reeled off 13 consecutive victories. On the boys' side, North Augusta romped to a region championship and state semifinal appearance while Midland Valley made the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Co-Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year Lindsey Malyszek led a young, talented Aiken High team to its first win over South Aiken in 11 years – and plenty more. She scored nine goals and distributed 13 assists, and she was complemented by Mallory Rich's nine goals and seven assists. Each displayed poise and play-making ability in the middle of the field for the Hornets.
Sharing Co-Player of the Year honors with Malyszek was South Aiken's Hailey Roth, an elite defender who again proved she's one of the state's best. A Wofford signee, Roth was chosen for the Clash of the Carolinas all-star event. She and All-State teammate Kina Hughes led a young South Aiken team back into the playoffs with a runner-up finish in the region standings.
Midland Valley's Molly Betts received multiple postseason accolades following a strong season. She was chosen for the Class AAAA All-State team and was named a North-South all-star.
North Augusta's boys filled up the All-Region 5-AAAA team, led by Player of the Year Fabian Avila, as the Yellow Jackets went 8-0 in region play and 17-2 overall. Tyler Hughes, Alton McCurry, Bryson Fuss, Blake Miller, Kevin Reyes and Gerson Escalante were all named All-Region for first-year head coach Michael Vaughan.
Earning the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAA was Midland Valley, which made history with its first playoff appearance. Rafael Torres (10 goals, six assists) and Ignacio Elvira (eight goals, 10 assists) were the top scorers for the Mustangs.
Leo Myers of South Aiken made the Class AAAA All-State team, while Aiken High's Aiden Snead was one of the area's top scorers with 10 goals.