Historian thought he found Omar's home village. The truth isn't so clear.

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.

BAROBE — In 2000, North Carolina historian Thomas Parramore published the rare scholarly reference naming Omar's home village.

Omar was from a place called Barobe in Senegal, Parramore wrote in “Muslim Slave Aristocrats in North Carolina,” published in The North Carolina Historical Review.

Elders in the village claimed they knew of an Omar “who was expelled from Futa Toro on more than one occasion, several generations before. The cause, they told an interviewer, was said to be his difficulties with the country’s rulers. From his last exile into Gambia, he was said not to have returned,” Parramore wrote.

+26 A quest for the true identity of Omar ibn Said, a Muslim man enslaved in the Carolinas Omar ibn Said was captured in Senegal at 37 and enslaved in Charleston. A devout Muslim, he later converted to the Christian faith of his enslavers. Or did he?

A Senegalese official, acting on Parramore's behalf, sent an investigator to Barobe in the 1970s. The official later played Parramore the investigator's recording of men there talking about an Omar. It’s unclear why they chose Barobe or who connected an Omar who once lived there with Omar ibn Said who had died enslaved in North Carolina.

The name Omar ibn Said means Omar, the son of Said, a common first name. The term also can be used merely a respectful title, particularly for a religious man. Omar gave no last name.

The reference to Barobe sat out there for decades, long after Parramore’s death in 2004.

So, when two Post and Courier journalists traveled to Futa Toro, they stopped in Barobe. There, they met with the imam and several other men from the village. It soon became clear that the men had not read Omar's own account of his life.

Mamadou Kebe sat beside the imam. He recalled his grandfather, once head of the village, telling him about visitors who came to Barobe long ago at the behest of Senegalese officials.

“They said the person who disappeared from this village was the Omar that the Americans were interested in and looking for,” Kebe recalled.

People in Barobe knew the story of a local man named Omar — Omar Said Kebe — who had vanished from the area long ago.

Kebe, who said he is a descendant of Omar’s half-brother, rattled off the lineage his parents shared with him: Kebe's father is Abu. Abu’s father was Moctar. Moctar’s father was Samba. And Samba’s brother was Omar.

+4 How we did the Omar ibn Said project For two weeks, countless Senegalese opened their homes and villages, offering insight to two Post and Courier journalists and their team who showed up asking about a long-ago man most had never heard of.

The names matched Parramore’s notes about the recording he'd hear. But the lineage spans only four generations to cover 250 years since Omar ibn Said’s birth.

The men also said that Omar’s mother was named Umahani, the same first name Omar ibn Said wrote in prayers for his mother. But it is a common name, and the men in Barobe gave a different last name from the one Omar wrote for his mother.

Kebe also shared two stories told about Omar.

As Kebe’s grandfather relayed one of the stories to him, Omar was a “savant,” the most knowledgeable man in town, when floodwaters threatened to destroy Barobe.

Omar told them, “I can do something.”

But if he stopped the water, he would vanish forever. Which he did, a sacrifice for Barobe’s survival.

“This is the most popular version of the story in this town,” Kebe said.

+3 Enslaved African Muslims often overlooked by history Upward of one in five enslaved Africans arrived in America as a Muslim. But that story has gone little told.

The other story says that Omar’s mother lived in a city important to Abdul Kader Kane, then the leader of Futa. Omar was in the city when Kane, planning to attack another kingdom, sent two spies ahead of him. One was Omar.

When the spies returned, they weren't honest about what they had seen. Kane attacked the kingdom and wound up captured himself. Upon his release, the spies were rounded up and sold by the governor of Saint-Louis, Kebe said.

Indeed, Kane was captured when he attacked a kingdom called Cayor. But Kebe said it happened in 1815, which would be too late. Kane was dead by then.

In fact, Kane was captured in Cayor around 1796 and released. He then was killed elsewhere in 1807, according to various historians of West Africa.

And why hadn’t this story of Omar rubbing shoulders with Futa’s renowned leader come to light over two centuries of shared oral history?

“That knowledge, I got it recently,” Kebe said. He described doing research among the town’s elders and online.

Neither story sounded anything like what Omar wrote about his own life.

When the journalists handed the men Omar's own texts, the men asked to keep them so they could deepen their knowledge.

“When it is not written, it can get lost," the imam said.