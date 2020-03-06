Hiring was strong in US before virus fears mounted; JPMorgan CEO recovering from heart surgery

Job data robust pre-virus outbreak
WASHINGTON — Hiring in the United States jumped in February as employers added 273,000 positions, evidence that the job market was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.
The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent last month, matching a 50-year low, down from 3.6 percent in January.
The monthly job gain comes from a survey of payrolls done in the second week of February, predating the viral outbreak. Still, many economists were encouraged by the message that the jobs report sent about the economy's health before the disease.
"The U.S. economy clearly approached the COVID-19 shock with a head of steam, which is good news," said Neil Dutta, an economist at investment strategy firm Renaissance Macro Research. "You want to be in a position of strength when a crisis hits."
So far, there are few signs that the job market has been affected by the disease, but most economists expect hiring to slow in the coming months. Businesses are restricting business travel, factories are facing supply disruptions from manufacturing shutdowns in China and some Americans are delaying vacations.
"The outbreak will likely lead (businesses) to postpone some hiring plans or even shed jobs if the situation worsens," said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
JPMorgan CEO has heart surgery
NEW YORK — JPMorgan said that CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday, but is recovering.
The nation's largest bank by assets said in a message to its more than 250,000 employees that Dimon was awake and alert following the procedure after being stricken by an acute aortic dissection. That is when blood leaks through a tear in the inner layer of the aorta, the large artery that carries blood away from the heart.
"The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful. He is awake, alert and recovering well."
The bank's co-presidents, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, will lead its operations while Dimon recuperates, JPMorgan said.
Dimon, who turns 64 next week, is one of the nation's most influential CEOs. He took over at JPMorgan on New Year's Eve 2005, was named chairman of the board a year later and steered the bank through the 2008 financial crisis.
Dimon had a health scare in July 2014, when he disclosed he was battling throat cancer. The treatment was successful and Dimon said he was cancer free in December of that year.
Oil output in flux, causing price skid
VIENNA — OPEC and key ally Russia failed to agree Friday on a cut to oil production that would have contained the plunge in the price of crude caused by the new coronavirus outbreak's massive disruption to world business.
The price of oil fell sharply in international markets as a result, with the international benchmark plunging 9.4 percent, down by a third since the start of the year.
While cheaper oil will translate into more affordable energy for consumers and businesses, it hurts producing countries and companies. Thousands of workers have already been laid off in the U.S. oil patch.
The unraveling of the talks in Vienna also underscores the limited power of the cartel to influence world energy markets, unlike its heyday in the 1970s.
Consumer credit use slows in Jan.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing slowed in January as borrowing on credit cards declined following a huge surge in December.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that consumer credit rose by $12 billion following a $20.3 billion surge in December. The December number reflected the biggest increase in borrowing on credit cards in two decades.
In January, credit card use fell by $3.04 billion following the revised gain of $11 billion in December.
The category that includes auto loans and student loans increased $15.1 billion in January. That was up from a $9.2 billion gain in December and was the strongest increase since August.
Consumer borrowing is closely followed for clues it can give about the willingness of households to go into debt to support their spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
US trade deficit narrows in Jan.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January as exports fell but imports fell more and the politically sensitive gap with China widened.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7 percent in January to $45.3 billion.
Exports of goods and services slipped 0.4 percent in January. Imports dropped 1.6 percent. Both exports and imports of crude oil dropped in January, reflecting falling energy use and declining prices.
President Donald Trump campaigned against America's persistent trade deficits — especially the vast gap with China — calling them the result of abusive practices by U.S. trading partners and bad trade agreements negotiated by his predecessors. He has imposed taxes on $360 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's trade policies. And he pushed through a revamped North American trade agreement meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States.
Last year, the U.S. trade deficit dropped for the first time in six years.
Ex-UAW president to plead guilty
DETROIT — The former president of the United Auto Workers will appear in court on March 19 to plead guilty to corruption.
The date was set Friday, a day after charges against Gary Jones were unsealed in U.S. District Court in Detroit. He's accused of conspiring with UAW cronies to embezzle more than $1 million.
Since 2017, nine union officials and a late official's spouse have pleaded guilty in the government's broad investigation, which has stretched from the UAW's coffers to a job training center funded by Fiat Chrysler. Some officials took kickbacks from union contractors.
Jones was president for about 1½ years until quitting under a cloud in November. The government said union money was spent on golf, cigars, spas, high-end lodging and liquor.
Jones' alleged scheme goes back years to his time as the leader of a UAW regional office near St. Louis.