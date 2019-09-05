Survey: Firms add 195K jobs
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring despite the Trump administration's trade war with China.
Payroll processor ADP says that hiring occurred broadly among small, medium-sized and large businesses. Health care, restaurants and hotels, and professional services all added jobs at a healthy pace. Manufacturing added 8,000, despite recent signs that factory output is contracting.
Strong hiring, as long as it continues, can fuel solid growth consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy right now. Businesses have cut back on spending and exports have fallen amid the trade war.
The ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will show 160,000 jobs were added.
Worker output rises 2.3% in 2Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity rose at a healthy pace in the second quarter but dropped at American factories, another sign of trouble for manufacturers.
The Labor Department says overall productivity — output per hour worked — rose at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 2.3 percent in the April-June period after rising 3.5 percent from January through March. The second-quarter figure was unchanged from an initial estimate last month.
But manufacturing productivity fell 2.2 percent in the second quarter, the worst performance since a 4 percent drop in the third quarter of 2017.
Manufacturers have been hurt by President Donald Trump's trade war with China and a weakening global economy. The Institute of Supply Management reported Tuesday that its August manufacturing index signaled a contraction in factory activity for the first time in three years.
Services sector growth picks up
WASHINGTON — U.S. services expanded at a stronger pace in August, driven by an uptick in business activity and new orders.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its non-manufacturing index rose to 56.4 from 53.7 in July after two months of cooler growth. Readings above 50 signal growth, and the US services sector has been expanding for 115 months.
Services make up the bulk of US economic activity, so the results are a reassuring signal of continued economic strength.
While services companies surveyed express their concern over tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, they appear so far to have avoided the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector. The ISM manufacturing index released Tuesday reported the sector shrinking for the first time in three years.
GM taps Google in infotainment deal
DETROIT — General Motors is hiring Google to run key parts of its dashboard infotainment system, admitting that the tech firm can do a better job.
GM says research shows customers want technology embedded in their vehicle, and they want it to match how their smartphones operate.
The company says Google will work to bring its voice assistant into vehicles worldwide as well as navigation and in-vehicle apps. It's scheduled to happen starting in 2021.
The company the Google system will be better than past GM attempts. The company says drivers will be able to use Google Assistant to make calls, text friends or even set the temperature in their vehicles.
After many lackluster attempts at developing their own systems, automakers have been moving integrate phones into infotainment systems. Most cars now can project smartphones onto car screens with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
GM wouldn't release terms of its contract with Google.
Drug firm settles kickback claims
NEW YORK — A drugmaker has agreed to pay $15.4 million to settle claims that a company it purchased lavished doctors with dinners and entertainment to encourage them to keep prescribing a drug as its price ballooned, under an agreement announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Britain-based Mallinckrodt resolved kickback claims that were spelled out in a court filing earlier this year in Philadelphia. The claims pertain to actions from 2009 to 2013 by Questcor Pharmaceuticals, a company Mallinckrodt has since bought.
"When companies buy off doctors, patients suffer," William McSwain, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said.
The government says the company raised the price of a roughly 5-dose vial of Acthar, a gel used to treat conditions related to multiple sclerosis, lupus and other diseases, from $50 to $32,000 from 2001 through 2014. Whistleblowers are to receive nearly $3 million for their role in bringing the case to light.
The deal does not resolve other claims by the government alleging the company used a charity to subsidize Medicare patients' copayments for Acthar to allow it to keep raising prices.
Delayed Samsung phone to go on sale
LONDON — Samsung says it will start selling its highly anticipated folding phone on Friday, after the original launch date was delayed by months because of embarrassing problems with the screen.
The South Korean technology giant had put the Galaxy Fold's launch on hold after reviewers encountered problems with the device's innovative folding screen, which the company indicated on Thursday have now been resolved.
"During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience," the company said in a statement. "Not only we improved the Galaxy Fold's design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey."
The nearly $2,000 phone will launch on Sept. 6 in South Korea, and Sept. 18 in France, Germany and Britain, with versions for next generation 5G networks available in the latter two countries. Other markets including the U.S. and Singapore will follow, but the company did not specify dates.
The Galaxy Fold's original April launch was pushed back after reports that some reviewers' phones were breaking.
30-year home loan hits 3-year low
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on the 30-year mortgage declined to 3.49% from 3.58% last week. The average rate hasn't been that low since October 2016. A year ago, it stood at 4.54%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3% from 3.06% last week.
Mortgage rates have fallen sharply as a slowing global economy and tensions from the trade war between the US and China have caused interest rates on government bonds to tumble. The yields on government bonds influence long-term mortgage rates.
Factory orders drop in Germany
BERLIN — German factory orders, a leading indicator of the health of Europe's biggest economy, dropped sharply in July, erasing the previous month's gains.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday that industrial orders dropped 2.7 percent in July from June when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors, wiping out a 2.7 percent June increase.
Domestic orders dropped 0.5 percent while foreign orders fell 4.2 percent compared with June.
The Economy Ministry says "ongoing growing international trade conflicts and restrained expectations from manufacturing businesses indicate no fundamental improvement in industrial growth in the coming months."
Germany's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the April-June period. It's expected to decline again this quarter, placing it in a technical recession.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski says the drop in orders "doesn't bode well at all" for the third quarter.
Germany is one of South Carolina's biggest trading partners.
Nissan's CEO got dubious payments
TOKYO — The chief executive of scandal-plagued Nissan Motor has acknowledged receiving inappropriate payments from the Japanese automaker but has denied he ordered it or knew about it.
Hiroto Saikawa said Thursday an internal investigation found he had received the money. Nissan declined to comment.
Former chairman Carlos Ghosn is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying documents on deferred compensation and of breach of trust in allegedly diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He denies wrongdoing.
Saikawa blamed what he called "the Ghosn system" at Nissan for the payments, and said the system was being reviewed.
Saikawa succeeded Ghosn and in the past was closely allied with Ghosn.
Japanese media reports say Saikawa received hundreds of thousands of dollars in dubious bonus compensation.
Amazon opens Ind. packaging site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Online retail giant Amazon has opened a new packaging center in suburban Indianapolis.
Seattle-based Amazon this week officially opened the so-called fulfilment center after last year signing a lease in Greenwood, where a FedEx distribution center was planned before that company backed out. Amazon earlier said it was hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers for the facility.
Greenwood's council approved tax breaks on property taxes for the building and equipment.
The company has said it planned to invest $45 million in property improvements and $35 million in equipment, and could bring about 1,250 jobs to the area in the coming years.
Judges drop Air France crash case
PARIS — French judges have dropped a legal case against Air France and planemaker Airbus over the crash in 2009 of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, officials said Thursday.
A victims' association reported the ruling, which was confirmed by a French judicial official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk about the case.
Sophia Seco, director of the victims' group, said they would appeal the investigating magistrates' decision, calling it "inexplicable."
"We are very angry," she told the AP. "How dares French justice settle the case of Air France's deadliest air crash in this way?"
Air France Flight 447 left Rio for Paris but crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people aboard.
The Accident Investigation Bureau, the BEA, found that external speed sensors were frozen and produced irregular readings on the aircraft, which went into an aerodynamic stall. The captain also wasn't in the cockpit.
Casino, wing chain launch mobile football
LAS VEGAS — A casino company and a nationwide sports bar are launching a mobile football game designed to let customers pick favorite NFL teams, choose weekly fantasy performers and make proposition picks.
MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings said their partnership, called Roar Digital, will offer a sports betting-style experience beginning with a free-to-play football game.
In a Thursday announcement timed with the start of the NFL season, MGM Resort chief executive Jim Murren and Buffalo Wild Wings president Lyle Tick said the goal is to offer fans and customers new digital options to enjoy games.
Officials said the goal is to expand later at Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through a mobile app called BetMGM.
The companies also plan to collaborate at MGM properties and sports books, including a new Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar next year at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas.