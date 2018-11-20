The dialysis clinic where Za'Marrea Pugh spends most weekday afternoons sits along a commercial stretch of Dorchester Road in North Charleston across from an RV dealer and an industrial park.
It's not ideal for a 6-year-old — and a far cry from the view her mom envisioned when she moved Za'Marrea and her older sister from Arkansas to Summerville two years ago. LaShunda Pugh wanted the girls to grow up near the ocean.
"I wanted my kids to have a better life. Beaches are therapeutic," said Pugh, 29. "Za’marrea can’t do that much stuff, but she can play in the sand, look at the water, enjoy the sunlight."
The medical appointments, the hospital admissions and the dialysis clinic leave little time for that these days. Surgeons at the Medical University Hospital in Charleston removed Za'Marrea's kidneys in January after they failed completely. She's waiting for a new one — for a miracle, really.
The problem — one of many — is that Za'Marrea isn't in line for a kidney donation.
"They won’t even put her on the kidney transplant list because they said I don’t have a stable home," her mother said. "I’m trying to get a job, but it’s so hard because I have three kids. I have to be at dialysis with Za’Marrea three days a week. I’m only one person."
Za'Marrea is covered by Medicaid, but her mom has no job, no child care, no spouse, no car. At one point, she worried her children might be taken away from her. They've lived in three states in six years. All of these factors make Za'Marrea a less-than-ideal candidate for a transplant.
Kidneys are scarce. Nearly 100,000 people in the United States need one. And MUSC, like every other transplant hospital in the country, prioritizes patients who will more likely succeed.
That means Za'Marrea is consigned to the dialysis clinic three times a week, hooked up to a machine that filters toxins and waste from her bloodstream, mimicking the work that healthy kidneys accomplish with ease. Because her health is so fragile, Za'Marrea qualifies for hospice care.
"They keep on saying if she doesn’t get on the donor list, it’s going to be possible death," LaShunda said. "I'm running out of time."
'Risk of death either way'
The way organs are allocated in this country isn't straightforward. It's not as simple as demonstrating a medical need and getting a spot on the list.
The amount of time transplant candidates wait for surgery is a function of several things: the type of organ they need, where they live and whether they can satisfy a number of "non-medical" prerequisites, to name a few.
Medical University Hospital in Charleston is the only transplant center in South Carolina. A committee at MUSC evaluates all of these factors for each patient.
"It’s routine. All transplant centers must consider not only the medical, but the psychosocial evaluation," said Anne Paschke, a spokeswoman for the United Network of Organ Sharing, the nonprofit organization that manages the organ transplant system on behalf of the federal government.
While each transplant center develops its own criteria for evaluating candidates, many weigh the same variables, Paschke said.
"You’ve got to be able to get to doctors’ appointments. There are very expensive drugs that you have to take. You have to make sure there’s care and a good environment for recovery," she said. "All of those things are looked at as part of the transplant evaluation."
MUSC officials would not discuss Za'Marrea's case, citing a federal law designed to protect patient privacy, but spokesman Tony Ciuffo explained that MUSC's transplant team meets monthly to discuss and vote on transplant cases.
"Contraindications for transplant would be any issues with medication compliance, transportation issues, lack of caregivers (and backup caregivers), and DSS involvement that is concerning," Ciuffo said.
The hospital also encourages kidney transplant patients to find a living donor. Unlike liver and heart donations, kidneys often come from donors who are still alive. (Nearly everyone is born with two kidneys. The body is able to function with one, allowing healthy adults to donate one of their organs if the need arises).
Even so, kidney transplant patients tend to wait longer than other transplant patients because the need is so much greater.
Nearly 115,000 people in the United States are waiting for an organ transplant of some kind. Of those, 95,000 need a kidney.
Hands of Hope, the state's only pediatric hospice provider, counts Za'Marrea as one of its patients. Children who may die within six months are entitled to receive hospice care and medical treatment at the same time under the Affordable Care Act. Za'Marrea's social worker at the hospice agency declined to comment on her case.
Waiting for a living donor
LaShunda Pugh was 34-weeks pregnant in 2012 when she found out something was wrong with Za'Marrea's kidneys. Her baby girl was born prematurely — 2 pounds, 15 ounces — and spent four weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit in Tennessee.
Za'Marrea was barely discharged home when her mom suspected something was very wrong.
"We were in Nashville for Thanksgiving and my baby slept all the way there," LaShunda said. "Four hours later, she still didn’t wake up or eat."
LaShunda's mom recommended Pediasure, but the infant's lethargy seemed more serious. They needed to go to the hospital.
"As soon as I took her to the hospital, 12 doctors surrounded her. They said she was almost in cardiac arrest," LaShunda said. "That’s when they said she had congenital nephrotic syndrome."
The genetic condition is rare, affecting fewer than three in every 100,000 children, according to the National Institutes of Health. Patients diagnosed with congenital nephrotic syndrome typically face end-stage renal failure before they turn 10 years old.
LaShunda tried to donate one of her own kidneys to Za'Marrea, but her kidneys only function at 82 percent. They need to find another adult with Type B-positive or Type O blood.
Even if a living donor steps forward, MUSC's transplant team would have to sign off to proceed with surgery.
Before that happens, LaShunda said the hospital wants her to clear several hurdles. One is finding child care for Za'Marrea's baby sister. LaShunda must demonstrate that she has sufficient time to devote to Za'Marrea's complex health care needs.
LaShunda qualifies for vouchers through the Department of Social Services to help pay for day care, but the vouchers only cover part of the bill. She's required to contribute $40 a week and that's money she says she doesn't have.
"I’m not able to cover the rest. I don’t have a job. That’s $40 every week that adds up," she said. "I'm having a single mom crisis."
In the meantime, for the Pugh family, limbo looks a lot like that dialysis clinic on Dorchester Road.
"It’s just hard," LaShunda said. "I’m trying my best to give her a kidney so we don’t have to go through this, so we can be a happy family."