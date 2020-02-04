13-year-old girl in Upstate SC dies from flu complications

A 13-year-old Gaffney resident died from complications from the influenza virus over the weekend, the Cherokee County Coroner's Office said.

Arden Bradley, a Gaffney Middle School student, died Friday at the Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital in Shelby, N.C.

Bradley's grandfather Don Johnson told media that his granddaughter was diagnosed with type A flu on Wednesday and eventually bilateral pneumonia.

Due to privacy restrictions, it is unclear whether the state health department will list Bradley's death as an official South Carolina flu-related death considering that she died in a North Carolina facility.

If her death is recorded in South Carolina, she will be one of the youngest individuals to perish from the virus this season. In its most recent report, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control found that flu-related deaths have been in people 18 to 49 years old.

The flu virus is a highly contagious illness with symptoms that range from coughs and congestion to fever and body aches. Experts recommend the public get the flu vaccine to better protect themselves from the virus.

According to the American Lung Association, the influenza virus is a common cause of pneumonia mainly with the elderly, pregnant women and younger children. Though most cases of the flu don't lead to pneumonia, those cases can be a lot more deadly and severe when they do, the association said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists influenza and pneumonia as the eighth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Last week, DHEC reported an increase in influenza activity with seven deaths and nearly 300 cases of the flu. For the current flu season, there have been a total of 51 flu-related deaths.

Most of the deaths this season have been for residents 65 and older.