With a historically mild flu season, SC doctors say social distancing, mask-wearing works

In October, the state health department urged South Carolinians not to forget their flu shot as COVID-19 raged and news of a vaccine loomed.

"This may be the most important flu shot of your life,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

She and many other public health experts were concerned about the possibility of a "twindemic," with seasonal flu and COVID-19 cases compounding on each other and overwhelming the state's health care system.

Instead, what has followed is the mildest flu season in recent memory.

In South Carolina, fewer than 100 people have so far been hospitalized with influenza this season. It is typical for hospitalizations to number in the thousands. Though the flu season is far from over, the virus' activity usually starts to pick up around the end of the year and in past years has remained widespread through April.

That isn't the case this year.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a family medicine physician with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said it's the mildest flu season she can remember. In her practice, Scott said she was seeing patients who had never taken the flu shot opt for it. And she said in another important shift, people are either working remotely or staying home from work when they're sick.

Scott said the public shouldn't forget what works when next year's flu season comes around.

"What we did worked," she said. "So let's do it again."

Nationwide, only one pediatric death from influenza has been reported so far this flu season. Since 2004, the seasonal average of childhood deaths has been 125, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

This flu season has not been painless, however: 13 people in South Carolina have died of the flu to date. In that regard, it isn't a record-breaking season. The 2011-2012 season saw just one death in South Carolina, according to DHEC records. By contrast, during the 2017-2018 season, nearly 300 South Carolinians died.

Dr. Colby Grossman of Palmetto Primary Care in Summerville said the low prevalence of flu wouldn't likely be a factor of less testing. Patients who are having flu-like symptoms in Grossman's practice would first get a COVID-19 test. If that comes back negative, Grossman said the patient will come in for an office visit and a flu test might happen then.

"Just because a COVID test is negative, you're really not done," he said. "That person is still sick."

But he hasn't had even one influenza test come back positive this year.

Grossman said many of his patients who would have never elected to get the flu shot agreed to take one late last year. Though DHEC doesn't release statewide vaccination numbers for the flu, the CDC says 193.4 million people have taken the shot nationwide, up by 4 million compared to last year.

Grossman put the reasons for a mild flu season simply: There is strong evidence wearing a mask prevents spread of disease, and because the flu is spread through direct contact, social distancing has been effective in stopping it.

With responsible people following those rules, COVID-19 won't be the only disease they will avoid.

The efficacy of each season's flu vaccine also varies, and Grossman said it is possible this year was a lucky one.