With 20% in SC struggling with mental health, report points to need for widespread change

One in five South Carolinians has a mental health diagnosis, according to a new report, and while notable improvements have been made, the state remains poorly equipped to treat everyone who needs help.

A group of South Carolina's health leaders at the S.C. Institute of Medicine and Public Health and the S.C. Behavioral Health Coalition took stock of the last six years regarding progress in the state's mental health care and published a report advocating for widespread change in treatment for people with mental illness and substance use disorders within schools, hospitals, jails and prisons.

The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the state's mental health problems. For one, fatal overdoses from opioids were up at least 20 percent between 2019 and 2020, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says the deaths accelerated during the pandemic.

The report points out areas where the state has followed through in the recommendations leaders laid out in 2015. Notable among them is the establishment of mobile crisis units modeled after a program begun in the Charleston region in 1987. People who work for these units assess patients' needs and try to connect them with services outside of emergency rooms or jails. Since the program was expanded statewide in 2018, the units have served about 8,000 people, according to the report.

In crisis? If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call the S.C. Department of Mental Health's phone line at 833-364-2274 or email mobilecrisis@scdmh.org.

"The efforts towards the mobile crisis program have been a significant contribution, especially as we experience a lack of inpatient psychiatric beds and long emergency department waits as a result of lack of access," said Elizabeth Harmon, executive director of the Behavioral Health Coalition.

According to the advocacy group Mental Health America, South Carolina ranks 43rd overall in a nationwide lineup in 2021, indicating that the systems in place to care for people with mental illnesses are inadequate.

The rank has fallen 10 spots since 2015. Though South Carolina has middling rates of mental illness, the state's ability to address patients' needs is poor. And the situation for youth is worse than it is for adults, Mental Health America's analysis shows.

The S.C. Department of Mental Health has received more funding from the state Legislature in recent years for school-based programs, said Maya Pack, executive director of the Institute of Medicine and Public Health. As a result, the agency has placed dozens of school counselors across the state.

"It's growing, it just might not be growing fast enough to meet that need fully," Pack said.

Though broadly COVID-19 has worsened people's mental health, the pandemic created some new opportunities.

For instance, a new call line funded through fall of 2022, called S.C. Hopes, fielded nearly 1,500 calls in eight months from people going through a mental health crisis.

There are also many examples of virtual health care taking hold during the pandemic. Called telehealth, this kind of visit done over the internet gained new momentum as office appointments became unsafe due to the spread of COVID-19. In one example, before the pandemic the S.C. Department of Mental Health was averaging 3,000 visits per month done virtually. Since March 2020, that average jumped to 15,700 visits per month.

Looking forward, Pack said she hopes the report, which is an update to a similar one published in 2015, can be used to bolster the behavioral health care workforce and increase the number of people working in the field. South Carolina lacks providers of mental health care, in part because of salary constraints, Pack said.

"We hope that folks in communities read this report to learn about what's happening across the state, because one of the best ways to keep improving our systems is to is to replicate best practices, and adapt them to community needs," she said.