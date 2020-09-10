White House coronavirus coordinator praises USC response amid high cases

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's capital will get help testing people for COVID-19 from a federal "surge" team, a top White House official overseeing the nation's response to the pandemic said Thursday, even as she praised the University of South Carolina's handling of cases.

As part of a federal initiative for getting hotspots under control, a "surge testing team" will descend on Columbia by early next week in an effort to diagnose more people who have the disease but show no symptoms.

“We want to ensure that cases are found because people will be enormously responsible if they know that they’re positive and they will do the actions that they need to protect others,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the lead coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force.

The federal team will provide all of the testing supplies and lab work for up to 5,000 tests daily for two weeks, Marshall Taylor, director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The two sites where the testing will be available has not yet been determined. His agency and USC are helping with the logistics, he said.

"It's a great resource, and we're really appreciative of them bringing that to South Carolina," Taylor said.

The number of people getting tests has dropped in recent days, despite hundreds of test free sites set up around the state.

Testing fatigue is at least partly to blame, along with people not wanting to undergo the discomfort of having a swab stuck deep up their nostril. But testing numbers should go back up as those tests are replaced by widespread saliva tests, like those USC offers all students for free on campus, and swabs that don't go "all the way up in the nasal cavity," Taylor said.

"The times of the uncomfortable tests are hopefully soon behind us," he said, adding, "I think there are a lot of asymptomatic people walking out with the disease who don’t have symptoms who don’t think they need to get tested. And those are the people we really want to get tested so they can take the appropriate steps to protect their family and friends."

DHEC is working with USC on rolling out saliva testing beyond the school's main campus, staring with a limited event in Aiken last week. It could be weeks before the tests, which involve spitting in a tube, are available statewide, Taylor said.

Birx said USC's

said the college's leadership "tackled a very difficult issue head on with a very dynamic plan."

After visiting the campus and meeting with top officials, Birx said she has also seen "real progress" in South Carolinians' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing since her last visit to the state in July.

"I just want to really applaud everyone in South Carolina for really following these really critical, commonsense approaches to preventing the spread of the virus," Birx said in a news conference.

USC has among the most COVID-19 cases of any college campus in the country. The state's flagship college reported 1,904 cases since Aug. 1. Students attending the only S.C. major college offering in-person classes when the semester started accounted for 98 percent of those infected.

Even with a sharp drop in testing because the school's saliva lab was closed for several days after a key staffer fell ill, the percent positive rate among students remains at 20 percent, much higher than the statewide infection rate.

USC administrators continue to plead with students to be responsible by avoiding mass gatherings at off-campus parties and inside bars.

So many students needed to go into quarantine that USC rented all rooms at a hotel near campus for a month. More than half of the 20 houses in the Greek Village are under quarantine.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, told the state agency's governing board Thursday that 28 of South Carolina's 46 counties are not in a downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases, classifying the entire state as no longer on a downward trend. She said the peak in mid-to-late July was followed by at least five weeks of dropping numbers.

"We've recently started to see a little increase," Traxler said. "It's too early to say whether it will be significant. We want to encourage everyone to do what they were doing. We were seeing that steady decline. As we go into flu season, also please get your flu shot."

Birx warned that the most common source of spread today comes from neighborhood or family gatherings, where people assume they are safe because they know the other people there and do not think they have the virus.

"I want to tell you, you can't tell," Birx said. "So if, over Labor Day, you had a family gathering and you had your mask off and you were close together, please go tested."

Students' return to campus at both of South Carolina's two biggest colleges, USC and Clemson University, has been met with images of crowded bars and large gatherings, with some students dismissing the threat due to the lower risk of complications among young, healthy people. COVID-19 cases tripled at Clemson in the past two weeks.

Birx said she understood it is human nature for many people — not just college students — to want to interact with each other. She encouraged people to do so in a way that minimizes risk of spreading the virus by meeting outside, wearing masks and maintaining distance between each other.

"What we're asking people to do is socialize smart," Birx said. "We really have to provide safe vehicles for activities and entertainment that meet all of our needs for some level of socialization, at the same time, we respect one another with the abiltiy to maintain social distance and some type of protection for each other."

USC president Bob Caslen said in a statement that he was "honored" to host Birx on campus.

"Her visit today reinforced our view that our COVID plans are robust, flexible and focused on the right outcomes," Caslen said. "As I’ve said before, we remain committed to testing as much as we can in order to identify all our positive cases, take care of them, and get them back into the classroom as soon as possible."