While marijuana remains illegal in SC, MUSC will survey cancer patients about pot use

An expert at the Medical University of South Carolina was recently awarded grant money to quantify how often cancer patients in this state seek relief from their symptoms by turning to marijuana.

Erin McClure, a researcher at MUSC's Hollings Cancer Center, in December received a $150,000 grant through the National Cancer Institute to conduct a one-time survey among Hollings patients about their marijuana use. Her team hopes to survey at least 1,000 patients this year. All of the anonymous data collected through the project will be combined with data gleaned from 12 other cancer centers across the country, which also were awarded grant money to conduct similar surveys.

MUSC is one of the only sites chosen in the U.S. where marijuana remains illegal, even for medicinal purposes. But McClure said that even in states where the sale of recreational and medicinal marijuana has been sanctioned, many doctors simply avoid asking their cancer patients about it.

"It doesn’t come up consistently," McClure said. "That seems to be true across the country, even in states where there’s legal access to marijuana. A lot of providers aren’t always really comfortable talking to their patients about it."

Hollings Cancer Center, founded in 1993, is the only NCI-designated cancer center in the state.

The American Cancer Society doesn't endorse the use of marijuana for medical purposes, but the group does acknowledge that many patients need help finding relief from the pain associated with cancer and cancer treatment. The group also argues that relegating marijuana to the Schedule I list of controlled substances by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration restricts the ability of scientists and researchers to further study its various uses and effectiveness.

McClure said Hollings Cancer Center hasn't endorsed the use of medical marijuana, either. Doctors and providers are reluctant to recommend illegal activity to their patients, she said.

"Federally, it’s still illegal," she said. "Physicians are struggling with what advice to give people around this substance. There’s limited information."

One exception to this seems to be doctors who specialize in lung and throat cancers. Those providers tend to ask about marijuana use more frequently, McClure said, because they must discourage their patients from smoking anything, including pot.

There is, of course, a proliferation of substances laced with marijuana that fall outside the combustible category. But because these products remain illegal in South Carolina and are unregulated by federal authorities across the country, it's hard to say how much cancer patients stand to benefit from them, McClure said. It's possible that, in some cases, marijuana may be interfering with cancer treatment or that a legal medication may work just as well, if not better, to minimize the side of effects of chemotherapy.

"Part of the problem in figuring out its safety stems from challenges in determining how much use is problematic. For people who use it recreationally, using it several times per day could cause problems in their daily lives," said MUSC's Kelsey Hudnall in The Catalyst. "But for people who use it just as often for medical purposes, it may be the only thing preserving their ability to function normally."

Participants will be compensated with a $20 gift card for completing the 30-minute survey. Once the project is completed, McClure said she wants to present the finding to doctors and providers who work at the Hollings Cancer Center.

"How can we help them to open up a dialogue? How can we make this part of a standard intake procedure?" McClure said. "How can we better serve our patients and better equip our providers to talk about it?"