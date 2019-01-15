Hospitals across the country are now required to post a list of their prices on their websites, given a federal rule that went into effect in the beginning of this year.

Concerns have been raised that the lists will be too difficult for patients to understand to be useful. And when it comes to how much each patient will be left to pay, it is not only where they go that matters. Whether or not they have health insurance, and whether the doctors they see are in-network, also matters. 

Hospital leadership have shown concern, too, that the lists could be misleading to patients. The price shown on the spreadsheet will probably not reflect what the patient will end up being on the hook for.

With those caveats in mind, The Post and Courier checked all South Carolina hospitals' websites for their lists, so you don't have to.

First, the two hospitals that had not published their lists online by Tuesday, Jan. 15:

  • Conway Medical Center. A representative with the hospital said "we're in the process of getting that posted," and pointed out Conway Medical Center participates in the South Carolina Hospital Association's PricePoint program. She also said there was no timeline to share about when they might make the list available.

  • The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg. A spokesman said patients can call the hospital for an estimate, or use the PricePoint tool. But he did not address the list that is absent from their website.

Next, the hospitals that went the extra mile, posting not only their standard charges, but also a more usable list of their average charges by the kind of diagnosis:

And the rest, or hospitals that posted just their standard lists of charges:

Reach Mary Katherine Wildeman at 843-937-5594. Follow her on Twitter @mkwildeman.

