This week it was discovered that a second HIV patient is in long-term remission from the virus after undergoing a similar procedure that cured someone else over a decade ago. Though exciting, Lowcountry experts believe the information should be taken lightly.
“The circumstances around both of these patients are so incredibly rare,” said Aaron O’Brien, a development manager with the Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis.
Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 1 million people were living with an HIV infection in the United States in 2015. They also reported that southeastern states like South Carolina had some of the highest HIV infection rates.
Nearly 20,000 South Carolina residents were living with the virus as of December 2017 according to the state health department. Around 5,000 of those cases were in the Lowcountry.
“People are complex and HIV is complex, but we have the tools today…to prevent infection,” O’Brien said.
When the first patient, Timothy Ray Brown, was cured of HIV back in 2006 following a bone marrow transplant for his leukemia, one question that emerged was whether that result could be replicated. This week in London, experts said they see a similar result with a Hodgkin’s lymphoma patient known as the “London Patient.”
In both situations, the individuals had cancer and received a bone marrow transplant from someone who had a malfunction in a gene that’s vital in allowing HIV to infect white blood cells, a procedure that isn’t traditionally considered when treating the virus.
“It may not be applicable,” said Dr. Eric Meissner, the medical director of the HIV clinic at the Medical University of South Carolina. “Both patients underwent chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants.”
Local experts say a common misconception that some South Carolina residents have about HIV is that it’s a disappearing virus and it’s nearly impossible for them to get it.
With these new developments in treatment happening, there’s risk of that misconception increasing.
“One of the big ones is that ‘it won’t affect me,' ” said Jason Kirk, the development director with Palmetto Community Care on what he typically here’s from the public about the virus.
In the meantime, organizations like Palmetto Community Care still see significant numbers of virus. In all of their HIV tests in 2018, the organization recorded 23 positive cases of the virus. Of those cases, six patients received an additional diagnosis of AIDS — a syndrome caused by HIV when the immune system is too weak to combat infection.
These numbers are an increase of what was recorded by the organization in 2017 and 2016. Because of this, many South Carolina experts want to use the current developments as a chance to promote the need for greater access to preventative care.
“South Carolina being the state that it is … access to care is a challenge,” Said Heather Parkhill, a nurse with Truesdale Medical Center which partners with Palmetto Community Care.
Parkhill said in the state's rural areas, some people have had trouble accessing health centers that could provide preventative medications and treatments.
“People aren’t coming into care to be tested,” she said.
Since so much of treatment surrounding the virus is centered on controlling the infection, that access is important. Entities like Palmetto Community Care hope to mediate things like costs associated with preventative treatments like pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, a daily medication that significantly lowers a person risk of getting infection.
They also have established a mobile testing lab to reach communities where getting access to a HIV test may be challenging.
As all that work continues, experts said it’s still okay to be excited and hopeful about what happened with the “London Patient.”
“It’s a further indication that with the right set of circumstances, (a cure) can be done,” Meissner said.