Understand SC: Most in SC now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Long waits persist.

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced an expansion of coronavirus vaccine eligibility, making an estimated 2.7 million more residents qualify for appointments.

That includes essential workers, those 55 and older and people with certain underlying health conditions.

The news came as South Carolina reached the milestone of administering more than one million vaccines and the one-year mark from the first-ever COVID diagnoses in the state.

Health reporter Mary Katherine Wildeman walks us through who is eligible, how to get a vaccine appointment and what to expect as we move forward.

Listen now for more.

If you're a South Carolina resident who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 1B, book a vaccine appointment online by visiting vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, or call 1-866-365-8110 for assistance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Matt Rasnic and edited by Matt Rasnic and Emily Williams.

How to listen:

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Related reading: