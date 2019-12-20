In his takeaway from his visit to Charleston, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams emphasized two things South Carolina should continue to focus on: combating the opioid epidemic and HIV testing.

"We have the resources to end HIV in this country," he said.

In the Trump Administration's plan to eradicate HIV by 2030, South Carolina and six other states have been highlighted because of the number of HIV cases reported in their rural areas. On Thursday, Dr. Adams spoke on this plan and more during his Charleston visit with statewide health experts and associations.

During one of his stops, the board certified anesthesiologist met with officials from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. There, he touched on the federal government's HIV plans.

According to DHEC, almost 20,000 South Carolina residents were living with HIV as of 2017. The state is also ranked 11th when it comes to the virus with more than 65 percent of newly diagnosed cases being African Americans.

One of the critiques of the Trump administration's plan to eradicate HIV by 2030 is that a virus has never been eradicated without the existence of a vaccine. But Adams sees it as still being possible.

"We can make a difference. We have the tools, we have the resources and we have the right people in charge," he said.

The president asked for nearly $300 million to address HIV. Adams pointed out there are just over 300 million people living within the United States.

"That doesn't add up to a whole lot (of money) when you divide it among the entire population," he said.

But, he said, if people look at the fact that over half of the HIV cases in the U.S. are spread by less then 50 counties and a handful of rural states, it's more feasible. Rick Toomey, the director of DHEC, also reiterated during the round table that in South Carolina it's important to erase the stigma surrounding the virus.

"What we want to do is to have people get tested," Toomey said. "It is a disease. It is not a death sentence anymore."

And Adams agrees. He said that, for most people with HIV, their life expectancy would be the same as if they didn't have the virus. He also highlighted the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' new Ready, Set, PrEP program as helping with the eradication.

With it, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications are available at no charge for people who don't have prescription drug coverage.

In addition to his meeting with DHEC, Adams also met with students at the Medical University of South Carolina.

He was also the keynote speaker at the annual meeting for the Charleston County Medical Society where he was given a key to the city by Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg. He spoke on the opioid epidemic and what role physicians could and have played.

During his presentation, he asked attendees to raise their hands and if they were certified in CPR and to keep them up if they also carried naloxone, a medication used to treat overdoses in an emergency situation.

Only one person kept their hand up.

In his tenure as Surgeon General, Adams issued the first Surgeon General’s Advisory in 13 years, encouraging Americans to carry naloxone. According Adams, it is much more likely on the streets of Charleston that they will have to help someone with naloxone than with CPR.

"We need as many of you who raised your hand to say 'I know CPR,' to be able to raise your hand and say, 'I carry naloxone," he said.

He also touched on how medical professionals unfortunately played a role in the opioid epidemic. As an anesthesiologist, he said, in the past, he was also guilty of over-prescribing opioids.

"I was told I would be a bad doctor if I didn't," he said.

He then reflected on his own personal connection with the epidemic.

He said his younger brother is imprisoned as a result of a drug addiction. So he knows that he and his children are genetically predisposed to addiction.

"Addiction can happen to anyone, even the brother of the Surgeon General of the United States," he said.