As childhood obesity rates increase, so does the rate of childhood Type 2 diabetes.
Since in the past this wasn't the case, some South Carolina experts believe a lot of parents may not be considering the threat, and yet it is one that has a solution if caught early enough in a child's life.
“It’s not on the radar screen for a lot of parents," said Dr. Sherif Yacoub, an endocrinologist with Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “They’re not aware that it could happen in children and adolescents.”
In the early 1990s, the percentage of Type 2 diabetes cases in children was much lower — around 3 percent for those 17 years and younger, Yacoub said. In 2003, Yacoub said, that figure rose to around 20 percent nationwide.
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine noted an increase by more than 7 percent annually in Type 2 diabetes among youth between 2002 and 2012.
“And it will continue to get worse unless we address the obesity epidemic," Yacoub said.
Diabetes is a condition where the body isn't metabolizing sugar, also called glucose. That sugar actively fuels the body.
Insulin is a hormone that assists in the metabolizing of that sugar. If the body isn't producing any insulin, it's Type 1 diabetes. If the body is either resisting the insulin or not making enough, it's Type 2.
For adults, obesity is often one of the main factors for Type 2 diabetes. The diagnosis can be true for children, as well.
“Obviously, weight management is a sensitive issue," said Dr. Erin Balog, a pediatrician with Sweetgrass Pediatrics. “That’s often the most common risk factor.”
Researchers are still unclear on how obesity plays a role. If a person is obese, then their body has to produce more insulin. Researchers aren't sure why the excess insulin leads to insulin resistance.
For children, the insulin response can be exactly the same. A child struggling with obesity has a greater chance of Type 2 diagnosis.
In South Carolina, the annual State of Obesity report ranked the state as having the 24th highest youth obesity rate in 2017. That same report also ranked the state sixth among high school students. That rate has been steadily increasing since 2011.
The South Carolina health department reports that this epidemic is helping to fuel a rise in Type 2 diabetes in children.
“Most of the patients I see also have a history of obesity," said Dr. Kristal Matlock, a pediatric endocrinologist with the Medical University of South Carolina.
But obesity isn't the only risk factor. Experts have found that a child's risk of diabetes is higher if there is a family history of it. During annual pediatric check-ups, parents are advised to know and disclose that family history so a physician can advise doing a blood test to check a child's sugar levels. An alarming blood test result could be an indicator to follow up with a specialist.
As a specialist, Yacoub said he often gets referrals from primary physicians. What makes him nervous, he said, is that some parents don't follow up.
“A lot of parents don’t," he said. “My concern is for the cases we don’t know about — the children that have Type 2 diabetes and don’t know.”
Outside of obesity, there aren't a lot of things that stand out as symptoms. Matlock advises that parents can look out for certain indicators. They include: increased thirst, excess urination, bed wetting, increased appetite and darkening of the skin.
Other than that, most early signs can go undetected. Balog explained that it could take 10 to 20 years for symptoms to evolve.
Many South Carolina experts emphasize the importance of early detection.
“The sooner they can get the child to the doctor, the sooner the doctor can help them," Yacoub said.
If left untreated, more severe complications occur. They can include blindness, hypertension, heart disease, kidney failure and sleep apnea. The condition is even linked to increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.
“It’s the same risks that adults carry," Matlock said.
The only difference is that children will see these complications earlier in life, "when you should be at the peak of your performance and achievement."
One key highlight with early detection is the potential for remission. When this happens, a patient loses the need for diabetes medication. They are able to manage the condition through lifestyle changes.
“If a person loses a sufficient amount of weight … they can definitely get it in remission," Yacoub said.
Things like diet and increased physical activity often have the most impact. With children, experts believe it depends on their environment. They believe that the whole family should go through lifestyle changes.
This is because children don't often have the impulse control to make the changes. They have to work in tandem with a family.
"That kind of positive reinforcement could lead to overall improved health," Balog said.
Many agree that prevention is the best treatment for the condition. With children and adults, it comes down to awareness and communication with experts.
“That starts before the diagnosis," Matlock said. “It starts in the pediatrician offices.”