Two additional cases of mumps have been confirmed at the College of Charleston that are tied to the outbreak announced last week, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

This brings the total number of confirmed reported cases to five, according to a press release.

If students have had close contact with someone showing symptoms of the virus, they are advised to monitor themselves for potential symptoms.

The college is also advising students to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, even though it is still possible to get the mumps virus after you've been vaccinated. The goal, according to college health officials, is to help minimize potential future exposure to the virus. Two doses of the vaccine are typically recommended.

The mumps is a contagious disease with symptoms including fever, muscle aches, cold-like symptoms and swollen glands along the jawline.

When the outbreak was announced last week, college officials said they would be flagging any students who had not received the MMR vaccine. College of Charleston students are either required to provide updated vaccination information before starting school or sign a waiver stating their refusal to get the vaccine.

Of 12,000 medical records that the college keeps on file, 196 students have signed waivers opting out of the vaccine.

Student Health Services is still reviewing vaccination records and is asking that students continue to supply updated immunization records to the department as they get their vaccinations.