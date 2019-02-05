Free HIV testing

The state health department will offer free HIV testing on Thursday to mark National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

HIV and AIDS disproportionately impact black South Carolinians. In a press release, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that black patients accounted for 65 percent of all new HIV diagnoses in 2016 and 2017 and that the rate of HIV/AIDS among black patients in this state is 6.3 times greater than white patients.

All patients qualify for free testing on Thursday. For more information, call DHEC's South Carolina STD/HIV Hotline, 855-472-3432, or visit scdhec.gov/stdhiv.