Most South Carolina adults who qualify for coverage under the low-income Medicaid program will now be required to show that they work at least 80 hours a month to continue qualifying for benefits under a new state initiative.

On Thursday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services officially approved the state's application for the Healthy Connections Community Engagement Initiative for Medicaid beneficiaries.

The initiative will include what the state is calling a "community engagement activity" requirement for low-income Medicaid beneficiaries. Those individuals will have to fulfill 80 hours of community engagement activities a month. For those people who fulfill the requirement via employment, they will report compliance on an annual basis. For those who meet the requirement through other community engagement activities, they will report compliance on a quarterly basis.

Some of those non-employment engagement activities include participating in adult GED programs, pursuing a degree at a higher education institution or being in compliance with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Exceptions for the community engagement requirements are made for full-time caregivers and adults who are unable to work.

More than 1 million people are enrolled in Medicaid in South Carolina; most of them are children, for whom the work requirements will not apply. South Carolina is one of a few remaining states that has not expanded Medicaid eligibility to more adults under the Affordable Care Act. Here, adults without children rarely qualify for coverage, no matter their poverty level.

To date, most states that have been granted permission to impose Medicaid work requirements have expanded eligibility to more adults, at least to some extent.

McMaster's announcement comes after the Trump Administration announced support for work requirements more than a year ago.

In addition to the application approval announcement, McMaster also established the “State Community Engagement Implementation Task Force” via executive order. This task force will be in charge of enforcing the new community engagement requirements.

"Competition for workers is fierce and businesses are struggling to fill vacancies," McMaster said in a press release. "In this economy, there is no excuse for the able-bodied not to be working."

States that want to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries must apply for a federal waiver. S.C. applied for the work requirement waiver in January of 2018.

Unlike with Medicare, which is federally funded, Medicaid is paid for with state and federal money, giving states some flexibility to craft eligibility rules.

The S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which manages the Medicaid program in this state, "looks forward to advancing its mission to purchase the most health for our citizens in need at the least possible cost to the taxpayer through the Healthy Connections Community Engagement Initiative," said S.C. Medicaid Director Joshua Baker.

Baker's department has previously said that most Medicaid beneficiaries are already compliant. It does not anticipate a large percentage of adults in the program will lose coverage because of the new rules. Medicaid spokeswoman Colleen Mullis estimated Thursday that 20,000 adults in South Carolina will need to complete qualifying activities under the new rules.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Adults who qualify for food assistance through the SNAP program in South Carolina are already subject to work requirements.

The new Medicaid rule isn't universally popular. Sue Berkowitz, director of S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center, said the initiative is only going to add more administrative burdens to qualifying families and to the state in general.

She said earlier this year a federal judge declared that work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas were illegal under the 1965 Medicaid law.

“So why would SC go ahead with something that has been declared illegal?" she said.

She and her colleagues at Appleseed plan to spend the next couple of weeks reviewing the initiative to make a determination on what can be done legally to help people affected.

But, ultimately, a lot of S.C. adults and children are going to have their health care impacted, she said. Research has shown that children whose parents lose coverage become more vulnerable and are more likely themselves to become uninsured.

“We’re going to see families, parents, ultimately losing Medicaid," she said.