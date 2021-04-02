Trident Health to open $30.4 million psychiatric hospital in North Charleston

Trident Health says it will soon break ground on a new psychiatric hospital, the first of its kind to be built in the Lowcountry in 30 years, the private health system says.

The $30.4 million freestanding hospital will break ground in the fall on 17 acres in the Ingleside tract off U.S. Highway 78, near Trident Medical Center, its main campus in North Charleston.

The project will expand Trident Health's capacity to care for behavioral health patients from 25 beds within Trident Medical Center, a unit it opened in 2014, to 60 beds at the new site.

Todd Gallati, Trident Health's CEO, said in the April 2 announcement "since the unit opened, it's rare we've had a bed available."

Dr. Jeffrey Cluver, medical director of Trident Health's behavioral health program, said the new hospital will enable his team to treat adolescents, something they can't do right now.

On average, patients at the Trident Medical Center unit tend to stay for less than a week, Cluver said.

"We help them stabilize their crisis and then transition them to the most appropriate level of care from there," he said. The new hospital will offer both inpatient and outpatient treatment options, he said.

Cluver said he sees the new hospital as "ushering in a whole new era of mental health treatment for mental illness in the Lowcountry," particularly as patients become more open to addressing their mental health issues.

"The tide is shifting, and people are seeking treatment more than they ever have," he said. "To open up a facility like this and be able to help so many people is exciting to say the least."

There is a statewide shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds, according to the State Health Plan developed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Most of the psychiatric beds in the state are in facilities run by the S.C. Department of Mental Health. There are few other hospitals dedicated just to the care of people with mental health concerns.

In the Charleston area, psychiatric services are offered by just three organizations: the Medical University of South Carolina, Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health and Trident Health. MUSC has 82 beds at its Charleston campus, while Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, on Speissegger Drive in North Charleston, has 92.

The behavioral health hospital will just be the latest in additions Trident Health has planned.

Its other medical center in Summerville broke ground on a renovation to its breast center in late March, with the project expected to be completed this summer. In that announcement, Trident Health said the breast center's update is "the latest in more than $150 million being invested" into Summerville Medical Center and its surrounding sites.

Trident Health is owned by Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's largest publicly traded hospital operators.