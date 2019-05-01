The long boats look like something out of "Game of Thrones" as they skim across the water, powered by the strokes of 20 rowers straining against the wind and waves.
Aptly named, the dragon boats are part of a fierce battle for survival — their crews have all faced cancer and come out on the other side.
"You can continue a productive life," said Peggy Sudol, a uterine cancer survivor who has participated in Dragon Boat Charleston's annual fundraising festival every year.
For the past 12 years, families have gathered to watch racers compete at the Charleston Dragon Boat Festival in the Ashley River off Brittlebank Park. Among those racers are cancer survivors and their community supporters.
Made up of 21 people, a dragon boat looks almost like a triple-size canoe. The boat is of Chinese origin and is decorated to look like a dragon.
The activity is all about teamwork. With the help of one pace drummer, 20 paddlers synchronize their movements in the hopes of gaining speed. This makes it ideal for cancer survivors looking for an active support group, both mentally and physically. It takes effort and participation.
This year the event will consist of around 60 teams. At the upcoming festival, guests can expect to see rows of decorated and colorful dragon boats for each team.
"It's a family-friendly activity," Sudol said. Tents will be set up from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. and the public is invited to the free event.
Organizers and participants of the Saturday festival want to make sure people understand this isn't a one-day experience. They want people to know the work they do is year-round.
“Cancer unfortunately touches everybody," said Amy Brennan, executive director of Dragon Boat Charleston.
Created in 2003, Dragon Boat Charleston is a nonprofit that has existed as a resource for cancer survivors. One of the organization's founders, Sterling Hannah, said the group came together as a way for survivors to get together and not be stuck in a room.
With the boats they go outside and row together.
Dozens of studies have shown dragon boating is incredibly beneficial, especially for breast cancer patients. The resistance that comes from paddling the boat has been found to be safe and a good therapy.
“Look at our water and look at our nature," Brennan said reflecting on Charleston's resources.
Though the organization does have a breast cancer team, survivors of all cancer types are invited to join.
Between March and October, Brennan explained that members are working outside with the dragon boats. In the winter when that isn't possible, they bring in experts to provide educational and nutritional programs to members. All of this is completely free for cancer survivors to support their mission.
At the event each team is asked to raise money to reach the overall goal of $150,000. The goal with the fundraiser is to make sure cancer survivors can participate without having to pay.
The money raised from the festival also helps the organization send teams to dozens of national and international competitions across the U.S. Last year Sudol said the organization even sent their Breast Cancer team to Florence, Italy, to compete.
"It shows people that there is life and activity after a cancer diagnosis," she said.
In addition to competitions, the funding assists them in their outreach to survivors. Every year they do an eight-week outreach program where they get connected to cancer survivors who have never picked up a paddle.
They then train those individuals and allow them to compete in the festival. This year Hannah said that team will be going by the name The Eye of the Dragon.
“It’s just amazing," she said.
During the festival they will also take a moment to celebrate and recognize those individuals who did not survive their cancer diagnosis.
"It is a day full of energy and it’s all about celebrating survivorship," she said.