Thunderstorms, potential tornadoes expected Wednesday afternoon in Charleston area

A severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado was located over Johns Island around 11:47 a.m. moving northeast, forecasters said.
Weather officials said West Ashley, Johns Island, James Island and Maybank Bridge could be affected.
The warning expired at 12:15 p.m. but severe weather will continue into the afternoon. Officials advise taking cover immediately for those in affected areas.
In the case of a tornado, officials recommend moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoiding windows. If outside, move to the closest substantial shelter.
The weather could include flying debris, and damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles could occur.
Some trees are down on Maybank Highway due to the storm, Charleston County Fire Department noted.
Forecasters are predicting heavy rain Wednesday afternoon in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. The bad weather could include hail and flooding as well.
Hazards include 60 miles per hour wind and quarter size hail, which could damage vehicles. The National Weather Service in Charleston said wind damage to trees and power lines is expected.
Officials recommend moving inside immediately to avoid the bad weather in these three counties. The severe thunderstorm warning expires at 1:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
